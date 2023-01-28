Providence Boys’ Soccer Comes Up Just Short

The Prep League season has been difficult for the Providence High boys’ soccer team. Friday afternoon, the Pioneers showed how much they have improved over the course of the season, falling just 4-3 over league leader Pasadena Poly at John Ferraro Field.

“Today the boys showed up and played a great game. I think this is the best game I’ve seen them play all year,” Providence Coach Rey Suarez said.

Providence (3-10-1 overall, 0-7-1 in league), got some fine play from its younger players.

“These freshmen are the future of Providence,” said Suarez, who has seven freshmen on his roster.

Sasun Karapetyan of Providence tries to control the ball.

Sean Banashek, who is one of the freshmen, got Providence on the board in the eighth minute as he headed home a corner kick.

A few minutes later, James Manikyan fired a shot that hit the top goal post, giving the Pioneers even more momentum.

Pasadena Poly (10-5, 6-1) tied things in 13th minute as Parker Gooden flicked home a pass from Jessie Benitez.

The Panthers took the lead in the 19thth minute, as Desi Rhode took a shot from outside the goal box that made it to the back of the left side of the goal.

Providence nearly tied things in the 27thth minute as Manikyan intercepted the ball and fired just high of the goal.

Pasadena Poly went up 3-1 in the 44th minute as James Gomez scored off of a throw in.

Banashek scored arguably the nicest goal of the match in the 53rdrd minute as he faked out a defender and fired a shot outside the goal box into the left corner.

Poly added a goal in the 70th minute as Gomez was able to Bend a free kick around Providence’s wall and into the lower right corner.

Providence was not finished, however. The Pioneers took advantage of a free kick. Freshman Sasun Karapetyan fired a shot that deflected off a Pasadena Poly defender and past goalkeeper Nathaniel Marko. The Pioneers will host Flintridge Prep next Tuesday and visit Heritage Christian in a nonleague contest next Thursday, the regular season finale.