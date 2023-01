Providence basketball visits Creighton on Saturday for the Big East Tilt

Providence Friars (14-3, 6-0 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (9-8, 3-3 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 2 p.m

How to Watch/Listen: FS1, WPRO WPRO-FM

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton plays the No. 19 Providence Friars after Baylor Scheierman scored 25 points in Creighton’s 90-87 loss to the Xavier Musketeers. The Bluejays have gone 7-1 at home. Creighton is sixth in the Big East in limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.9 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting. The Friars are 6-0 in Big East play. Providence is second in the Big East with 36.5 rebounds per game led by Bryce Hopkins averaging 9.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 14.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Bluejays. Scheierman is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Creighton. Hopkins is averaging 16 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Friars. Devin Carter is averaging 13.2 points and two steals over the past 10 games for Providence.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 3-7, averaging 71.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game. Friars: 9-1, averaging 81.8 points, 38.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

Associated Press