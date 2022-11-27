Providence basketball knows tougher tests lie ahead this week

Providence basketball knows tougher tests lie ahead this week

PROVIDENCE — The degree of difficulty bends north from here for Providence.

Trips to TCU and the University of Rhode Island are up next following this two-game breather at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. The Friars dispatched Merrimack in relatively easy fashion Wednesday night and took care of Columbia on Saturday afternoon.

Ed Cooley’s group is something shy of a well-oiled machine through seven games, but maximum efficiency isn’t required against the Lions. Providence played a strong final six minutes in the opening half and pulled away late in the second for a 78-64 triumph.

“We’re going to need a lot more than what we’re doing right now to compete in the Big East,” Cooley said. “If we think we’re going to come out with this lackluster energy over 40 minutes we’re going to find ourselves in trouble. It’s something we can work on.”

More college basketball:PC Coach Ed Cooley knows Friars still have work to do. Here’s what he said.

Alyn Breed with one of his 3 pointers.

The Friars dished out a season-high 21 assists and enjoyed a 33-13 advantage in points off the bench. Jayden Pierre matched Ed Croswell with a career-high 13 points in his reserve role and Alyn Breed added nine in just 12 minutes. Those two guards helped support Jared Bynum and his game-high eight assists in just 23 minutes.

“We’re ready to play as a collective,” Pierre said. “It just makes us better.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button