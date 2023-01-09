Providence basketball cracks nation’s top 25 ranking, lands at No. 19

Providence College’s rise to the top of the Big East men’s basketball standings has the program back on the national radar.

The Friars checked in at No. 19 in the latest Associated Press poll, which was released on Monday. It’s a top-25 debut for Providence in 2022-23. Ed Cooley’s team spent 13 weeks among the elite during a dream 2021-22 campaign.

Wednesday’s 73-61 home win over No. 4 Connecticut and Saturday’s 83-80 home grind past St. John’s Cemented the status update for the Friars. They Peaked at No. 8 last February after ripping off a 24-3 start overall and eventually clinched a first conference title in program history.

More:Here’s how Ed Cooley’s Providence Friars are surprising the college basketball world — again

Providence is 14-3 overall and has won nine straight games — its longest streak since opening the 1988-89 season at 13-0. The Friars are 41-9 in their last 50 and 21-4 in their last 25 against league foes. They reached the Sweet 16 for the first time in 25 years last March, stopped only by a loss to eventual national champion Kansas and culminating in a finish at No. 13 in the polls.

