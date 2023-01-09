Providence basketball cracks nation’s top 25 ranking, lands at No. 19

Providence College’s rise to the top of the Big East men’s basketball standings has the program back on the national radar.

The Friars checked in at No. 19 in the latest Associated Press poll, which was released on Monday. It’s a top-25 debut for Providence in 2022-23. Ed Cooley’s team spent 13 weeks among the elite during a dream 2021-22 campaign.

Wednesday’s 73-61 home win over No. 4 Connecticut and Saturday’s 83-80 home grind past St. John’s Cemented the status update for the Friars. They Peaked at No. 8 last February after ripping off a 24-3 start overall and eventually clinched a first conference title in program history.

Providence is 14-3 overall and has won nine straight games — its longest streak since opening the 1988-89 season at 13-0. The Friars are 41-9 in their last 50 and 21-4 in their last 25 against league foes. They reached the Sweet 16 for the first time in 25 years last March, stopped only by a loss to eventual national champion Kansas and culminating in a finish at No. 13 in the polls.

The metrics also view Providence rather favorably at this point. The Friars are No. 30 nationally according to KenPom.com — their best prior finish under Cooley was at No. 27 in the 2014-15 season. Providence currently boasts a top-25 adjusted offense and a top-65 adjusted defense, including top-10 marks in offensive-rebound percentage and free-throw rate.

The Friars also sit favorably in terms of securing a seventh NCAA Tournament berth under Cooley. They began Monday at No. 34 in the NET rankings, a compilation used on Selection Sunday to determine a team’s fitness for inclusion in the field of 68. Providence was a projected No. 7 seed according to a weekend bracketology release by ESPN.

The sixth-ranked Huskies, No. 12 Xavier and No. 25 Marquette joined the Friars among teams from the conference in the latest poll. Creighton was among the group outside receiving votes — Providence ends a week-long bye with a Saturday road date against the Bluejays at 2 pm The Friars also suffered two of their three losses to teams that are ranked this week — No. 16 Miami and No. 17 TCU.

