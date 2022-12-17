Providence at Seton Hall: Free Live Stream College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Providence hits the road on Saturday afternoon to take on Big East Rival Seton Hall. The Friars wrapped up non-conference play with three straight wins and an 8-3 record. The season got off to a bit of a Rocky start as they were just 3-2 after five games, but they have righted the ship a bit heading into Big East play. They have been led by Kentucky transfer Bryce Hopkins to start the year. Hopkins is averaging 14.9 points to lead the team and is one of three players averaging double figures for the squad. He is also first on the team with 8.5 rebounds per game.

How to Watch Providence at Seton Hall in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: December 17, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

The Pirates will look to slow him down as they try to get a big home win in their Big East opener.

The Pirates also ended non-conference play with three straight wins and are 7-4 on the year.

The winning streak comes after they suffered a three-game losing streak, which included an upset loss to Siena back on Nov. 27.

The Pirates have been very up and down to start the year, but are hoping for a good start to conference play on Saturday.

