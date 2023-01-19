Providence at Marquette: Free Live Stream College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The No. 22 ranked team in the nation, Providence, will head on the road this week to take on No. 20 Marquette in a heated Big East conference rivalry. The Friars are 14-4 overall this year and 6-1 in the conference. They are the No. 22 team in the country and one of four teams in the conference ranked in the top 25. Outside of their one conference loss to Creighton on the road, they have lost to No. 14 TCU and No. 17 Miami (FL). They have also taken down No. 15 UConn and No. 20 Marquette this year. Bryce Hopkins leads the team averaging 16.2 points per game with 9.1 rebounds per game, which are both team highs. Jared Bynum averages the most team assists with 4.4 per game.

