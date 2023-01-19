Providence at Marquette: Free Live Stream College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The No. 22 ranked team in the nation, Providence, will head on the road this week to take on No. 20 Marquette in a heated Big East conference rivalry. The Friars are 14-4 overall this year and 6-1 in the conference. They are the No. 22 team in the country and one of four teams in the conference ranked in the top 25. Outside of their one conference loss to Creighton on the road, they have lost to No. 14 TCU and No. 17 Miami (FL). They have also taken down No. 15 UConn and No. 20 Marquette this year. Bryce Hopkins leads the team averaging 16.2 points per game with 9.1 rebounds per game, which are both team highs. Jared Bynum averages the most team assists with 4.4 per game.

How to Watch Providence at Marquette in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 18, 2023

Game Time: 9 pm ET

TV: CBSSN

The Golden Eagles are the No. 20 team in the Nation with an overall record of 14-5 and a Big East record of 6-2. After winning four games in a row, they were dropped by Xavier in the team’s last game.

Kam Jones and Oso Ighodaro lead the team on the court. Jones averages a team-high 15.8 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists. Ighodaro averages a team-high 6.4 rebounds with 12.0 points and 1.7 blocks per game.

