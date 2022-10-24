ProTerps Update: Fernando, Huerter, Smith All Earn NBA Starting Roles

The opening week of the NBA season saw strong performances by a trio of ProTerps as Bruno Fernando, Kevin Huerter, and Jalen Smith all earned starting roles. The three NBA starters marked the most of any Big Ten team in the NBA. Read below for updates on each and Click HERE to see the full NBA schedule for this week along with how you can follow along!

Monday, Oct. 24 – vs. Utah

Wednesday, Oct. 26 – at Utah

Friday, Oct. 28 – at Portland

Sunday, Oct. 30 – at Phoenix Fernando will be inactive on Monday, Oct. 24 following an injury. He started the season-opener at Atlanta where he scored 7 points to go with 9 rebounds and 7 assists. Fernando NBA Stats

Thursday, Oct. 27 – vs. Memphis

Saturday, Oct. 29 – vs. Miami Huerter started all three games for Sacramento in the opening week with 23 points in the opener against Portland going 6-of-9 from deep. They added 18 points against the Clippers with five more Threes on Saturday. Huerter NBA Stats Len NBA Stats Len did not play in the first three games for the Kings.

Monday, Oct. 24 – at Philadelphia

Wednesday, Oct. 26 – at Chicago

Friday, Oct. 28 – at Washington

Saturday, Oct. 29 – at Brooklyn Smith started all three games for Indiana highlighted by a 19-point, 15 rebound double-double in a win over Detroit. He also reached double-figures in the season-opener against Washington where he scored 16 points to go with eight rebounds. Smith NBA Stats

Tuesday, Oct. 25 – vs. LA Clippers

Thursday, Oct. 27 – vs. LA Clippers

Saturday, Oct. 29 – at Dallas

Wiggins scored five points while adding six rebounds in his season debut against Denver. They also added five points the following night against Minnesota.

Wiggins NBA Stats