ProTerps Update: Fernando, Huerter, Smith All Earn NBA Starting Roles
The opening week of the NBA season saw strong performances by a trio of ProTerps as Bruno Fernando, Kevin Huerter, and Jalen Smith all earned starting roles. The three NBA starters marked the most of any Big Ten team in the NBA. Read below for updates on each and Click HERE to see the full NBA schedule for this week along with how you can follow along!
Monday, Oct. 24 – vs. Utah
Wednesday, Oct. 26 – at Utah
Friday, Oct. 28 – at Portland
Sunday, Oct. 30 – at Phoenix
Fernando will be inactive on Monday, Oct. 24 following an injury. He started the season-opener at Atlanta where he scored 7 points to go with 9 rebounds and 7 assists.
Fernando NBA Stats
Thursday, Oct. 27 – vs. Memphis
Saturday, Oct. 29 – vs. Miami
Huerter started all three games for Sacramento in the opening week with 23 points in the opener against Portland going 6-of-9 from deep. They added 18 points against the Clippers with five more Threes on Saturday.
Huerter NBA Stats
Len NBA Stats
Len did not play in the first three games for the Kings.
Monday, Oct. 24 – at Philadelphia
Wednesday, Oct. 26 – at Chicago
Friday, Oct. 28 – at Washington
Saturday, Oct. 29 – at Brooklyn
Smith started all three games for Indiana highlighted by a 19-point, 15 rebound double-double in a win over Detroit. He also reached double-figures in the season-opener against Washington where he scored 16 points to go with eight rebounds.
Smith NBA Stats
Tuesday, Oct. 25 – vs. LA Clippers
Thursday, Oct. 27 – vs. LA Clippers
Saturday, Oct. 29 – at Dallas
Wiggins scored five points while adding six rebounds in his season debut against Denver. They also added five points the following night against Minnesota.