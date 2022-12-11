‘Protect This Man’: Ahead of Title Defense, ‘Santa’ John Daly Gets All the Love From the Golf Community

John Daly is one of the most beloved Golfers in the sport. He commands a huge, loyal fan base that stands by him despite his performance and lows in life. The golf great hasn’t been at his peak lately. Despite that, he is often seen on a golf course living his Carefree life and having fun playing the sport.

Recently, the PGA Tour Veteran went viral for an incredibly confident one-handed putt that he made clad in shorts and Barefoot on the course.

The golf world reacts to Daly’s confidence-filled putt

Recently, “pgamemes” posted a video of John Daly putting the ball on a course barefoot. Daly followed up his signature look with a cigarette in his mouth. He went on to make a one-handed putt and confidently followed the ball as it headed into the hole.

The page wrote, “@pga_johndaly walks them in with no shoes and a dart in his mouth.” Long John had a bunch of fans around him, and the golf star was being cheered on.

The golf world had nothing but praise for the 56-year-old. One person comented, “How can you leave out the fact that’s a one handed putt too.” Another said, “There’s great golfers then there’s JD. Nothing compares.”

Other Golfers went on to say, “This dude is always surrounded by a posse of fan boys.” Another person commented, “Some hero’s don’t wear shoes.” And yet another wrote, “Protect this man AT ALL COST.”

They also went on to compare his look to that of Santa Claus, with one saying, “This is where I want to be…no shoes, in the palm trees, playing golf with Santa Clause.” Another added, “Santa can golf!”

Where does John Daly play next?

The two-time major winner plays in Florida at the PNC Championship next. He partners up with his son, John Daly II, and together they take on the field of 19 pros and their family members. The event begins on December 15. The first two days serve as the pro-am meet, and the Championship begins on the 17th.

Golf – PNC Championship – The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Florida, US – December 19, 2021 John Daly of the US with his son John Daly Jr. celebrate winning the PNC Championship REUTERS/Joe Skipper

The event follows a 36-hole scramble format and is at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando. Daly and his son beat Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie Woods by two strokes for the win last year. They now look to defend the Championship and win the $200,000 cash prize that comes with it.

Will Long John be able to bring the same confidence and style to the event next week? Tune in to find out.