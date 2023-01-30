prostheses as wearable art pieces

the artificial limb project: turning prostheses into art

Founded in 2011 by Sophie De Oliveira Barata, The Alternative Limb Project merges technology with arts and science to celebrate body diversity in a new light. Drawing is her ten-year experience building medical prostheses, Barata creates highly advanced artificial limbsdoubling as captivating art pieces that ‘explore themes of body image, modification, evolution, and transhumanism, whilst promoting positive conversations around disability,’ she writes. Her work has been displayed in international museums, galleries, exhibitions, and events.

To design her creations, Barata collaborates with specialists in 3D modeling, prostheses, electronics, and other new technologies. Some of her clients include Paralympic athletes, musicians, models, performing artists, and video game companies.



‘Vine 2.0’, a tentacle-like design powered by sensors + electronics via bluetooth | image © K Holden

all images courtesy of The Alternative Limb Project

an eclectic body of work

Barata’s designs are incredibly eclectic, ranging from tentacle-like limbs powered by sensors to neoclassical marble extensions and 1920s-inspired wooden ‘casts’. While consistently trying to maintain a balanced ratio of ‘comfort-function-aesthetics, some of her creations tend to skew towards artistic and performative value. Projects can last between a month and several years, depending on the scale of the collaboration and the type of technology involved.

More importantly, The Alternative Limb Project intimately involves the client in the design process. They are encouraged to give their input on the detailing, coloring, and material finish. Usually resorting to Silicone as a base material, the artist also works with variations of carbon fiber, 3D-printed brass, and leather.



a neo-classical Aesthetic (marble & gold) – in Collaboration with Lucky Love | image © Alun Callender



image © Alun Callender



‘Anatomical Leg’ for ex-serviceman Ryan Seary | image © Omkaar Kotedia



hand prosthesis made of 3D-print brass, jet Fusion plastic, & leather for Linden | image © Alun Callender



‘Synchronised’ is made from electroplated gold carbon fiber to evoke jewelery | image © Omkaar Kotedia



silicone-based ‘Snake Arm’ for British swimmer + speaker Jo-Jo Cranfield | image © Rosemary Williams



‘Phantom Limb’, a 3D-printed and carbon fiber arm for James Young | image © Omkaar Kotedia