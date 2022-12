Prospects to watch as the college Bowl season kicks off

Anthony Richardson, QB

College: Florida

Class: RS Sophomore

Ht/Wt: 6’4″, 232 lbs

Career Stats: 3,105 yds, 24 TD, 15 INT, 54.7 cmp%

Projected round: 1st

O’Cyrus Torrence, iOL

College: Florida

Class: Junior

Ht/Wt: 6’5″, 347 lbs

Career Stats: he was a 3-year starter at Louisiana before transferring to Florida, where he started 11 games.

Projected round: 1st

Gervon Dexter, DL

College: Florida

Class: RS Sophomore

Ht/Wt: 6’6″, 312 lbs

Career Stats: 119 tackles, 4.5 sacks, two interceptions

Projected round: 2nd

Rashad Torrence II, S

College: Florida

Class: RS Sophomore

Ht/Wt: 6’0″, 202 lbs

Career Stats: 188 tackles, three interceptions

Prthreejected round: 3rd

Trey Dean III, S

College: Florida

Class: Senior

Ht/Wt: 6’3″, 207 lbs

Career Stats: 251 tackles, 18 passes deflected, five sacks, four interceptions

Projected round: 4th

Brenton Cox Jr., EDGE

College: Florida

Class: RS Junior

Ht/Wt: 6’4″, 253 lbs

Career Stats: 137 tackles, 15.5 sacks, 10 passes deflected

Projected round: 5th

Ventrell Miller, LB

College: Florida

Class: Senior

Ht/Wt: 6’0″, 221 lbs

Career Stats: 239 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 7 passes deflected

Projected round: 5th

Richard Gouraige, OL

College: Florida

Class: RS Junior

Ht/Wt: 6’5″, 308 lbs

Career Stats: Appeared in 48 games and started 36 at left tackle and five at left guard.

Projected round: Undrafted; Senior Bowl invitee

Rejjon Wright, CB

College: Oregon State

Class: Senior

Ht/Wt: 6’2″, 200 lbs

Career Stats: 85 tackles, 17 passes deflected, four interceptions

Projected round: Undrafted; Senior Bowl invitee

Luke Musgrave, TE

College: Oregon State

Class: Senior

Ht/Wt: 6’6″, 250 lbs

Career Stats: 47 rec, 633 yds, two TD, 13.5 ypc

Projected round: Undrafted; Senior Bowl invitee