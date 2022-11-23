Prosecutor charges MSU Spartans players for Michigan football tunnel

Despite some of the weird conspiracy theories coming out of East Lansing and the Michigan State media following the tunnel incident after the Michigan game, the Wolverines appear to be fully vindicated by the ensuing investigation.

It took much longer than expected, but the result of the investigation has finally been revealed, with seven of the eight players suspended by the Spartans being those who will be charged.

One MSU player, Khary Crump, who was seen on video hitting Michigan CB Gemon Green with a helmet, is being charged with felonious assault, while Itayvion Brown, Angelo Grose, Justin White, Brandon Wright and Zion Young are being charged with aggravated assault, which is a misdemeanor. LB Jacoby Windmon is being charged with Assault and battery, which is also a misdemeanor.

Update from Prosector’s office re: UM-MSU tunnel incident pic.twitter.com/FF3HW7dk2k — Angelique (@chengelis) November 23, 2022

Certainly, while the Michigan football contingent has been vindicated in the eyes of the law, per the investigation and the charges by the prosecutor, it won’t be likely that it will tamp down the anger felt towards the Wolverines in East Lansing, given the narratives that have flowed in the aftermath.