Pro’s gaffe dashes hole-in-one from record books
Getty Images
Canadian pro Aaron Cockerill was flying high on Thursday.
On the 16th hole of this week’s DP World Tour event — the Made in Himmerland, in Denmark — Cockerill needed only one swing on the 128-yard par-3.
An ace!
It was a familiar feeling for the 30-year-old given what he had done another hole-in-one just a week ago at the DP World Tour event in Switzerland. (“It was awesome,” Cockerill said of that swing. “I’ve not had a hole-in-one in a few years.”)
But then things got weird. On the ensuing hole, a par-4, Cockerill came crashing back to earth, making a quadruple-bogey 8, followed by a bogey on 18. When the dust had settled on his round, he had shot a roller-coaster 33-42 —75. One ace, three birdies, three bogies, a double and a quad.
But then things got really weird. After holing out on the closer, Cockerill headed to the scoring area, got caught up in the excitement surrounding his second hole-in-one in seven days and … Forgot to sign his scorecard.
Here’s how Cockerill described the Episode on Twitter:
Even casual golf fans know the penalty for that scoring gaffe: disqualification.
Cockerill’s round had been wiped from the DP World Tour record books, which means, in essence, the round never happened, which means, in essence — you guessed it — the ace never happened. Well, it happened in a physical sense, but it technically won’t count.
Cruel game golf is.
No word on whether Cockerill was exempt from buying drinks in the clubhouse.