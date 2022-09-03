Pro’s gaffe dashes hole-in-one from record books

On Thursday, Canadian pro Aaron Cockerill made his second hole-in-one in seven days. Then things got really weird. Getty Images

Canadian pro Aaron Cockerill was flying high on Thursday.

On the 16th hole of this week’s DP World Tour event — the Made in Himmerland, in Denmark — Cockerill needed only one swing on the 128-yard par-3.

An ace!

21 times a hole-in-one absolutely doesn’t count By:

Luke Kerr-Dineen





It was a familiar feeling for the 30-year-old given what he had done another hole-in-one just a week ago at the DP World Tour event in Switzerland. (“It was awesome,” Cockerill said of that swing. “I’ve not had a hole-in-one in a few years.”)

But then things got weird. On the ensuing hole, a par-4, Cockerill came crashing back to earth, making a quadruple-bogey 8, followed by a bogey on 18. When the dust had settled on his round, he had shot a roller-coaster 33-42 —75. One ace, three birdies, three bogies, a double and a quad.

But then things got really weird. After holing out on the closer, Cockerill headed to the scoring area, got caught up in the excitement surrounding his second hole-in-one in seven days and … Forgot to sign his scorecard.

Here’s how Cockerill described the Episode on Twitter:

Can confirm 2 aces in 7 days is pretty cool, although I didn’t exactly ‘validate’ it on the next .. ☃️ And with some hole in one chatter in the recording area I Forgot to sign my card and got DQ’d 🤣 #haveaday — Aaron Cockerill (@A_Cockerill) September 1, 2022

Even casual golf fans know the penalty for that scoring gaffe: disqualification.

Cockerill’s round had been wiped from the DP World Tour record books, which means, in essence, the round never happened, which means, in essence — you guessed it — the ace never happened. Well, it happened in a physical sense, but it technically won’t count.

Cruel game golf is.

No word on whether Cockerill was exempt from buying drinks in the clubhouse.