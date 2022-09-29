Proposed soccer field in Bell Acres to be memorial for Sewickley Area Soccer founder

Leo Moss left an indelible impression on young Quaker Valley athletes.

Members of the Quaker Valley Recreation Association, the nonprofit umbrella of Sewickley area soccer, baseball/softball and lacrosse Athletic leagues, want to ensure his Legacy lives on through a new artificial turf field.

Fundraising has begun for the proposed Leo Moss Memorial Soccer Field.

The project includes the installation of a 75-yard wide and 120-yard long artificial turf field and a practice field of about 30 yards by 30 yards.

It is estimated to cost between $1.5 million and $2 million.

The field is part of the Legacy Field Development at Bell Acres Park, an estimated 37-acre site at the intersection of Fern Hollow and Camp Meeting roads.

“We’re paying Homage to the founder of soccer in this town, which is a powerhouse,” said Noah Rahm, Sewickley Resident and current president of Sewickley Area Soccer. “More practically speaking, we are creating more field space for these kids and the next generation of players.”

Since its founding in 1976 by Lou Moss, Sewickley Area Soccer has never had its own field. It relied on fields provided by Quaker Valley School District and Sewickley Academy.

The youth program has also grown from a handful of teams to just under 900 registered players ages 3 to 15 years old.

Moss coached for at least 20 years. He and his wife, Lois, also ran the United Men’s Clothing store and soccer shop in Sewickley for nearly the same amount of time before moving to Frederick, Md.

Moss was named the 1987 Sewickley Man of the Year for his service to the community.

“Leo had a real calming presence about him,” said Rahm, who played for Moss from 1985-86. “At the same time he had these very high standards, not just for how to play the game but how you conduct yourself as an athlete: showing respect to your opponent, showing respect to your teammates and respect yourself.

“As a kid, you felt like you wanted to listen to him. You started to believe that if you did listen to him, you and your friends could achieve great things on the field — and most of the time that would happen.”

Rahm and other Quaker Valley High School boys soccer players won a state title in the 1991-92 school year.

Moss was also known for being very organized not just as a coach, but as a leader behind the scenes.

“He was responsible for setting things up organizationally, but most importantly he really made an impression on the community by who he was,” Rahm said.

A US Navy commissioned officer and University of Pittsburgh graduate, Moss died July 20, 2012 at age 82.

Bigger picture

The overall development is estimated at about $5 million including the memorial field, a lacrosse/soccer field, Little League baseball field, bike trail, playground and concessions stand.

QVRA is working with the engineering firm LR Kimball & Associates.

Association board member Mikaela Halaja said they have been planning the development since 2007 and have a 50-year lease with the district. The site now has a baseball and softball field.

QVRA spent $2 million on improved grading and rain gardens, and have planted about 2,700 trees since 2013 with Tree Pittsburgh, Boy Scouts, and school groups.

Halaja said that was all part of efforts to minimize water runoff into the little Sewickley Creek watershed. However, the environmental projects drained funds raised over the years for the recreational upgrades.

“QVRA leadership understands the importance, need, and value of water runoff reduction,” Halaja said via email. “The organization has spent the money, done the work, and secured the property.

“Soccer families and other citizens of the area, though, are deeply disappointed about where their donations had to go.”

Fundraising renewed

A Gala is scheduled for 6-9 pm Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Allegheny Country Club, 250 Country Club Road in Sewickley.

It is to kick off the campaign for the Leo Moss Memorial Field. Tickets are $45 per person and include heavy hors d’oeuvres and a cocktail. There will be a cash bar and live auctions.

The auction will feature paintings by a local artist, autographed memorabilia and other items of interest. Officials said winning bids are tax deductible contributions. Winners will be announced at the Gala and recognized as donors.

Halaja is expecting several hundred people to attend.

“People are itching to get together again and enjoy the ability to get together again safely,” she said. “We’re a very tight-knit community. Much of our community is involved in Sewickley area sports whether it be soccer, lacrosse or baseball. We’re a generous very active dedicated community.

“This (field) will serve not only those who play youth sports and families involved in youth sports, but the entire community.”

A Sewickley Area Soccer alumni party is planned for 7 pm Saturday, Oct. 15 at a Borough resident’s home. Attendees are to RSVP online by Oct. 12. The address will be provided via email when registration closes.

More information about the field project and to get tickets to the Gala is available at lmf.sassoccer.org.

Those who can’t make the Gala but wish to Donate can send checks to the Quaker Valley Recreation Facilities Development Foundation. Mail them to PO Box 385 Sewickley, PA 15143.