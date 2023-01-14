Proposal for Fort Collins basketball, volleyball venue eyed – Loveland Reporter-Herald

Residents on the eastern edge of Fort Collins have been offered a first look at a proposal for a nearly 40,000-square-foot venue for basketball and volleyball.

According to a plan presented at a neighborhood meeting Thursday night, the Prospect Sports building would rise on the Southwest corner of Prospect Road and Sharp Point Drive, sharing access with an existing Advanced Energy facility to the south.

“They’re going to have to get an agreement for access with that property owner,” said Clark Mapes, a Fort Collins city planner.

According to the plan submitted for conceptual review by the city, the building would be one to two stories “with a possible partial mezzanine.”

In documents provided to the city, the applicant, Rebecca Spears, a designer at Fort Collins-based RB+B Architects, said the venue would be used for basketball and volleyball “leagues, practices, games and occasional tournaments.” At the meeting, community members were told that Fort Collins had a pressing need for such a space, since existing facilities are often booked solid and some teams have had to travel as far as Wyoming to find a place to train and practice.

RB+B Architects has designed such area Venues as the Midtown Arts Center and Council Tree Covenant Church in Fort Collins, the Rialto Theater Center in Loveland, the Windsor Readiness Center and the Boulder Jewish Community Center.

Because the site is in the (E) Employment zone district, the proposal will require a review and public hearing by the Fort Collins Planning and Zoning Commission, although no date has yet been set and a representative of RB+B Architects told BizWest on Friday that the project is “still in its infancy.”

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2023 BizWest Media LLC.