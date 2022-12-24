Proposal for 3 Vanarama National League promotion places

The EFL is set to offer three promotional places to the National League as Chairman Rick Parry’s contribution to the financial reset plans.

The Daily Mail reports the EFL acknowledges this so called ‘New Deal for Football’ citing their responsibility to assist Clubs down the pyramid. Thus, an additional promotion place to the National League would be one of the ways the Clubs would benefit.

The Vanarama National League which is considered as the fifth tier in English Football, until date, guarantees Promotions to its Champions and the second spot is determined through a four-team playoff.

The automatic promotion place for the Champions had come into effect back in 1997 while the second promotion spot was introduced back in 2003.

Revamp needs a majority to approve changes

However, it is reported that any changes to the promotion and relegation system would need a majority vote from the Clubs and wouldn’t be implemented until next season at its earliest.

Having an extra promotion place wouldn’t affect the running of the league but surely would motivate Clubs vying for the elusive spots for promotions. It is believed that the talks on the proposed changes are set to intensify at the turn of the year.

Notts County current Favorites for promotion

Notts County currently sit top of the standings in the National League with 54 points from 3 games while Wrexham sit second four points behind with a game in hand. Wrexham, who are owned by American Actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are expected to welcome the proposal.

The Welsh side have a huge fanbase in the United States with ESPN broadcasting their FA Cup matches earlier in the season.

The report also claims that negotiations with the Premier League are still deadlocked over receiving more merit-based funding from the flight.

Image credit: IMAGO / PA Images