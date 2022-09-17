Prop bets for Duke football vs. North Carolina A&T

Ahead of Duke’s second Matchup at home against the North Carolina A&T Aggies, the Blue Zone has you covered with some can’t-miss prop bets:

Duke (-26.5) vs. North Carolina A&T

After finishing last season with only three wins, the Blue Devils are already ahead this year, having tallied two wins in their season’s start. Of their wins from last year, one was against North Carolina A&T, which they beat 45-17. Thus far, the Aggies have struggled, losing their first two contests by a combined 71 points while only scoring 16. The stats alone point to a continued rout in Duke’s favor.

Pick: Duke -26.5

Over/Under (55.5)

The Blue Devils have scored more than 30 points in each of their first two games, and their defense has shown the ability to generate turnovers. However, as mentioned above, North Carolina A&T has struggled to reach the goal line. Considering that Duke’s defensive output as of late will likely prove too much for the Aggies, their Offensive production could be limited. Although betting the under may be less exciting, it’s the wise move here.

Pick: Under 55.5

Will Jalon Calhoun score a touchdown?

Calhoun is the team leader in receiving yards, but he has yet to score a touchdown. In spite of that, I think he is a player to watch Saturday and has the potential to catch at least one score. Sophomore starter Riley Leonard has shown promise at quarterback, with 68% completed. That trend will very likely continue against a shaky North Carolina A&T defense. As the game progresses, and if the Blue Devils have the lead, I could see Duke transitioning to a run-heavy Offensive strategy to manage the clock, such as a touchdown pass to Calhoun early. Pick: Yes Will a safety occur? Last week against Northwestern, the Blue Devils’ defense showed the ability to generate turnovers and put pressure on the opponent. While Northwestern was a team that could succeed at times, I don’t think North Carolina A&T is likely to match Duke’s physicality. Therefore, I would not be at all surprised if a safety occurs. Look for the Duke defense to set the tone of the game early and often. If the Blue Devils can push the Aggies deep into their own territory, I predict they can overwhelm North Carolina A&T’s redshirt freshman starting quarterback Zachary Yeager.

Pick: Yes