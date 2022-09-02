Promotions is Tab For Aztec Football Home Opener

SAN DIEGO – As the Aztecs return home to San Diego and open the brand-new Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego State is providing a multitude of pregame festivities for fans to enjoy.

The parking lots at Snapdragon Stadium will open 5 hours prior to kickoff at 7:30 am PT.

Aztec Village, presented by Snapdragon, opens three hours before kickoff at 9:30 am PT and is free and open to the public. Located on the east side of the stadium, Aztec Village features a live DJ, food trucks, beer garden, and a large video screen showing other college football games. It also features a Kids Zone (including face painter, temporary tattoos, games), giveaways including football posters and Commemorative stadium pins, multiple photo booths and photo ops including a large SDSU throne, cornhole games, and dozens of partner booths with swag giveaways.

Fans should be in seats early, no later than 12:15 pm PT for the pregame show, which includes an opening day ceremony, a marching band performance, and a flyover (VMFA-232 Red Devils Flying the F/A-18 Hornet, led by an SDSU alum).

Other Promotions include the following:

– Kickoff of 100th season – will Honor the 1920s-1950s.

– All SDSU fans who purchase tickets directly through SDSU will receive a printed Commemorative ticket later this season.

In addition, tickets for the 2022 SDSU football season will be digital and available on your mobile device. To access tickets, refer to the instructions at www.GoAztecs.com/MobileTicketing.

Season tickets and single-game tickets for the 2022 football season are still available for purchase.

For more information on Aztec football game days at Snapdragon Stadium, including parking, tailgating policy, COVID-19 guidelines, and public transportation, please visit www.snapdragonstadium.com/visit.