Promotions Announced for ACC Men’s Basketball Games – Men’s Basketball — Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech hosts 10 Atlantic Coast Conference basketball games at McCamish Pavilion, beginning with Wednesday night’s 7 pm tip against Clemson, but great ACC basketball won’t be the only entertainment available to Yellow Jacket fans this season.
Giveaways are planned for nearly every game, beginning with an ACC schedule magnet for Wednesday’s Clemson game, and five of Tech’s home conference games will feature exciting Halftime performances, beginning with the Forte Twirl and Dance Studio for the game against the Tigers.
Tech’s Jan. 14 game against Pittsburgh will be the Yellow Jackets’ official “Gold Out” game, and fans will receive gold t-shirts for the occasion. The Jackets will hold its Honoring Black Excellence observance on Feb. 15 when they host Virginia Tech, a fan will be selected to shoot for $10,000 when Tech hosts Florida tech on Feb. 18, and the Yellow Jackets will honor their four Seniors at the final home game Feb. 25 against Louisville.
Tech also is running a season-long promotion sponsored by RS Andrews in which t-shirts are tossed into the stands when the Jackets make eight three-point field goals in a game, a number Tech has reached in each of its last two games.
ACC Packs remain on sale for all 10 conference home games, and they are the only way fans can get tickets to the Yellow Jackets’ Jan. 28 games against Duke (click here to purchase). Groups are also welcome to Tech games and can receive discounted tickets and block seating options (click here for more information). Doors open one hour prior to tipoff for all games.
The Yellow Jackets have a 7-4 record as they resume ACC play Wednesday night against Clemson.
FULL SCHEDULE OF PROMOTIONS
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Game Sponsor
|Theme
|Promotion
|Halftime Performer
|December 21
|Clemson
|7:30 p.m
|Union Up
|Holiday Game
|ACC Schedule Magnet Giveaway
|Forte Twirl & Dance Studio
|December 31
|Virginia
|Noon
|$3 Popcorn
|Jan. 4
|Miami
|7 p.m
|Apartments.com
|Pint Glass giveaway
|Jan. 14
|Pitt
|3 p.m
|Gold Out
|Gold T-shirt giveaway
|K9s in Flight Frisbee Dogs
|Jan. 17
|NC State
|7 p.m
|Xpogo Halftime Stunt Team
|Jan. 21
|Syracuse
|Noon
|Atlanta Painting Company
|Beanie giveaway
|Jan. 28
|Duke
|3 p.m
|Invesco QQQ
|Sponsored Giveaway, presented by Invesco QQQ
|February 8
|Notre Dame
|7 p.m
|RS Andrew
|Long sleeve tee giveaway
|February 15
|Virginia Tech
|7 p.m
|Honoring Black Excellence (HBE)
|NPHC Unity Performance
|February 18
|Florida Tech
|2 p.m
|Shoot to Win $10,000
|February 25
|Louisville
|2 p.m
|Union Up
|Senior Recognition
|GT Flag Giveaway
|Cornell Freeney’s German Wheel
Competitive Drive Initiative
In a unified endeavour, Georgia Tech, the Georgia Tech Foundation, Georgia Tech athletics and the Alexander-Tharpe Fund have come together to Accelerate funding for student-athlete Scholarships with the launch of the Competitive Drive Initiative. The initiative met its initial fundraising goal of $2.5 million in less than six weeks and has extended its target to $3.5 million raised by Dec. 31. Any new gift to the AT Fund’s Athletic Scholarship Fund made through Dec. 31 will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the Georgia Tech Foundation, meaning that if the $3.5 million fundraising goal is met, the matching gift would result in a $7 million impact for Georgia Tech athletics. To learn more and to contribute online, visit atfund.org/accelerate.
