Promoguy’s Bets for Tuesday, Including DraftKings & FanDuel NBA Boosts

PromoGuy covers +EV odds boosts, promos and more for Action. Follow him is Twitter and in the Action Network app.

We’ve got a handful of strong boosts and promos at DraftKings and FanDuel tonight, and I’m playing three of them (plus an additional Pennsylvania-only DK promo if you have it).

FanDuel

1. Butler & SGA Boost

FanDuel is Boosting Jimmy Butler and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to score 55+ combined points from -160 to +100. The Heat and Thunder play at 7:30 pm ET.

It’s 11.89% EV so bet it now.

What is QuickSlip? QuickSlip is an Action Network feature that allows users to automatically pre-load their bet slip at FanDuel Sportsbook.

DraftKings

1. Pennsylvania-Only Up 10 Promo

Unfortunately, only Pennsylvania has the NBA up 10-point promo at DraftKings. If either team goes up 10 at any point in the game, your Moneyline cashes.

As always, I’ll take the underdog here — Pistons +750 on the road against the Sixers. You can find my in-depth Reasoning for why you should always take the dog from last year’s Finals here.

2. Wisconsin-Kansas Boost

DraftKings has a boost for Wisconsin and Kansas to both win tonight. It’s priced at +194, which is about 19% EV.

Wisconsin is a 1-point underdog at home against Michigan State, and Kansas is a 10.5-point favorite against Oklahoma.

3. Donovan Mitchell Boost

With this promo we’ll get Donovan Mitchell to score 25+ points and hit at least 3 three-pointers at +100 as he returns to Utah to take on the Jazz.

I have this at about 9% EV.

One note: I usually like to use my own correlations for SGP bets like this but don’t have player threes/points (since it differs tremendously by player, but I will look to add each players correlation). So I used the sportsbook correlations for this one. They seem reasonable.