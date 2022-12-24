Promo Art Revealed For Netflix Horror Anime Series

New art has been Revealed to promote Junji Ito and Netflix’s upcoming Horror anime, Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre.

The art shows several memorable characters and concepts from Ito’s extensive Catalog of stories, including Tomie, Souichi Tsujii, and the Hanging Balloons.

You can check out the Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre art below:

The upcoming series is set to adapt some of Ito’s most iconic and beloved horror stories into anime form. It will be based on the Junji Ito Masterpiece Collection, Fragments of Horrorand Junji Ito: A Study From the Abyss of Horror.

“From Ito’s Wealth of works, 20 outstanding stories with the shared theme of Madness will be animated,” reads the series’ synopsis. “Stories included Hanging Blimp, Tomie・Photo, Four x Four Wallsand Intruder.”

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre is being directed by Shinobu Tagashira with the screenplay being written by Kaoru Sawada. The cast includes Rie Suegara, Yumiri Hanamori, Yuji Mitsuya, and Hiro Shimono. Hozumi Goda is serving as sound director while Yuki Hayashi is doing the music. The series is by Studio DEEN

