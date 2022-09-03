Promising Freshmen On Travel Roster For Opener At USF

TAMPA, FL. – Last week, I took a look at who could potentially make the travel roster for BYU football in their opener to USF.

Well, no projection is needed any longer. The official travel roster was released on Saturday at Raymond James Stadium hours before game time.

One of the notable things from the first travel roster of the season is the number of newcomers that make the trip.

A total of 10 BYU freshmen made the trip to Tampa.

BYU football freshmen are on the travel roster for the USF game

The 10 freshmen that are here at Raymond James Stadium include defensive back Chika Ebunoha, cornerback Korbyn Green, linebacker Tate Romney, defensive back Preston Rex, linebacker Logan Pili, offensive linemen Sonny Makasini, Peter Falaniko, Sam Dawe, wide receiver Parker Kingston, and defensive lineman Bruce Mitchell. Another newcomer that’s notable who made the travel roster is Mory Bamba. Bamba didn’t arrive in camp until Midway through but has already appeared on the travel roster.

BYU Returns a bunch of experience on the 2022 roster. The Cougars enter the season as one of the most experienced teams in college football. But despite the experience, there are still opportunities for younger players to crack the travel roster and potentially play if called upon.

Most freshmen newcomers will likely be able to make their impact felt on special teams. One of the notable newcomers on special teams is Chika Ebunoha, who will be one of the top “gunners” on the squad. Typically a spot for the best players is punt and kick team coverage.

Saturday’s game between BYU and USF is the third meeting all-time between the two programs. The all-time series is tied at one game a piece.

BYU kicks off against USF today at 2 pm (MT). The game will be televised on ESPNU and on radio at the Legacy home of the Cougars, KSL NewsRadio.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 pm) on KSL Newsradio. Follow him on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

