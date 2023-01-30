Prominent Caribbean academic Professor Emeritus Gordon Rohlehr dies

Trinidadian President Paula-Mae Weekes has led the tributes following the death of the Guyana-born Professor Emeritus Gordon Rohlehr, acknowledged as an authority on West Indian literature and calypso, who died last weekend. He was 80 years old.

Rohlehr, who taught at the University of the West Indies St. Augustine Campus, was described in the statement by the head of state as “another member of the Distinguished society of Trinidad and Tobago.”

The cause of death has not yet been released.

Rohlehr was awarded the Chaconia Medal, Silver in the Spheres of Literature, Culture, History and Education at the National Awards 2022 by the Trinidad and Tobago government.

The citation noted that he had “designed, piloted and taught the first course in West Indian Literature. He later became active in the expansion and development of the course offerings in English and was central to the introduction and teaching of American Literature and Post-Colonial Literature.

“His Conviction was that literature had a fundamental role to play in developing adequate self-awareness without prejudice to the requirements of the wider world. His publications demonstrate insight, critical awareness and consciousness of the integration of the many social, historical, linguistic and political currents undergirding Caribbean reality.

“His most significant contribution to raising national consciousness has been his phenomenal work on calypso. He has traced calypso’s historical development and social relevance and has explored issues such as masculinity and gender long before these terms gained currency,” it added.

Rohlehr, who is the author of several books on different aspects of Caribbean culture, had said once his interest in Researching and writing about Calypso music dates back to his attendance at the Caribbean Artists Movement’s second meeting, held in 1967 at the North London flat of Orlando Patterson, when in response to discussion among the likes of Kamau Brathwaite, George Lamming and Aubrey Williams about “the Caribbean aesthetic”

Former Professor in International Relations at UWI, Mark Kirton reflected on the passing of Rohlehr, told the Guyana-based online publication, Demerarawaves.com he “was an authority on West Indian literature and the calypso.

“He was a true academic and professional, always willing to offer advice and guidance to young Scholars and students,” Kirton added.

Emeritus Gordon Rohlehr graduated in 1964 from the University College of the West Indies, Jamaica, with a first class honors degree in English Literature, after which he wrote a doctoral dissertation titled Alienation and Commitment in the Works of Joseph Conrad at Birmingham University, England ( 1964-1967)

