Prolific Prep plays TMG Silver on Sunday at NVC

Register staff



Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, an elite boys basketball program, Hosted Western Canada Prep Academy on Saturday afternoon and will play again at 5:30 pm Sunday against TMG Silver of California at Napa Valley College in a joint basketball festival with the NVC men’s team.

See the Local Schedule on page B4 of today’s edition for a complete list of Sunday’s matchups. Full-day tickets are $5 for all ages and are available at the door.

Prolific Prep recently captured the Super 16 division Championship at The Border League in Las Vegas, winning four games in three days to claim the title.

The Crew were led by 6-foot-1 senior point guard Aden Holloway, an Auburn University commit; 6-foot-10 senior center Michael Nwoko, a University of Miami commit; 6-foot senior point guard Trey Green, a Xavier University commit; 6-foot-10 junior power forward Yves Missi, a Top 25 player in the country in the 2024 class; 6-foot-8 junior wing Zion Sensley; 6-foot-7 freshman Tyran Stokes, a Top 5 freshman in the country; 6-foot-6 junior Paul McNeil, a Top 20 player in the country in the 2024 class; 6-foot-8 power forward N’Famara Dabo, a Brown University commit; and 6-foot-6 senior wing Gabe Sisk.

People are also reading…

Prolific Prep is a preseason Top 10 team in the country, ranked as high as No. 7 in early season polls.