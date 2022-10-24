Projecting Wisconsin basketball’s starting lineup for the 22-23 season

Madison, Wis. – Wisconsin basketball lost NBA Lottery pick Johnny Davis, to the Washington Wizards. It also lost Ironman guard Brad Davison, who leaves UW as the Badgers’ all-time leader in career three-pointers.

As if those weren’t big enough holes to fill, the reigning Big Ten regular season Champions also lost their top three reserves in Chris Vogt, Ben Carlson, and Lorne Bowman.

During the offseason, Coach Gard swung and missed on several potential fits in the transfer portal, leaving UW’s frontcourt extremely thin Entering 2022-23. Yet, after an up-and-down offseason, the Badgers still have a realistic shot at being an upper half of the Big Ten program.

The Badgers coaching staff is banking heavily on transfer Portal additions Max Klesmit (Wofford) and Kamari McGee (Green Bay) to make an immediate impact. They’ll also need multiple internal options to take the next step in their respective developments to push for their third Big Ten regular season title in four years.

Let’s take a look at Wisconsin basketball’s projected starting lineup for 2022-23: