Projecting Wisconsin basketball’s starting lineup for the 22-23 season

Madison, Wis. – Wisconsin basketball lost NBA Lottery pick Johnny Davis, to the Washington Wizards. It also lost Ironman guard Brad Davison, who leaves UW as the Badgers’ all-time leader in career three-pointers.

As if those weren’t big enough holes to fill, the reigning Big Ten regular season Champions also lost their top three reserves in Chris Vogt, Ben Carlson, and Lorne Bowman.

During the offseason, Coach Gard swung and missed on several potential fits in the transfer portal, leaving UW’s frontcourt extremely thin Entering 2022-23. Yet, after an up-and-down offseason, the Badgers still have a realistic shot at being an upper half of the Big Ten program.

The Badgers coaching staff is banking heavily on transfer Portal additions Max Klesmit (Wofford) and Kamari McGee (Green Bay) to make an immediate impact. They’ll also need multiple internal options to take the next step in their respective developments to push for their third Big Ten regular season title in four years.

Let’s take a look at Wisconsin basketball’s projected starting lineup for 2022-23:

Mar 18, 2022; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn (23) brings the ball up court against the Colgate Raiders in the second half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 23, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Wofford Terriers guard Max Klesmit (2) drives against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 8, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Jordan Davis (2) looks to pass as Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) defends at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 18, 2022; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers forward Tyler Wahl (5) yells as he flexes in the game against the Colgate Raiders in the second half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 18, 2022; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Colgate Raiders forward Keegan Records (14) defends a shot by Wisconsin Badgers forward Steven Crowl (22) in the first half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

