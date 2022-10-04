Projecting the first CFB Playoff Top 25 poll

25. Syracuse Orange (6-2)

Week 6 AP Poll ranking: Well. 22

Unbeaten at the moment in the ACC Atlantic, that should change for Syracuse over its next two games against NC State and Clemson. Now, if the Orange shock everyone and beat the Wolfpack and Tigers, all bets are off as to where they’ll be ranked in early November.

24. North Carolina Tar Heels (7-1)

Where’s the love for UNC? Quarterback Drake Maye is a Heisman candidate after his impressive start and the ACC Coastal is wide open for the taking with Miami and Pitt faltering. The Tar Heels play both of those teams in October.

Week 6 AP Poll ranking: N/R

23. Cincinnati Bearcats (7-1)

Week 6 AP Poll ranking: Well. 24

No stranger to being ranked by the selection committee, Luke Fickell and the Bearcats are still figuring things out this season with four straight wins since the tough-to-stomach setback at Arkansas in Week 1. It would help Cincinnati if the Razorbacks start improving.

22. Washington Huskies (7-1)

Week 6 AP Poll ranking: Well. 20

If Washington had another quarter or would’ve started Friday night’s loss at UCLA without a slew of mistakes, the Huskies might be inside the top 10 at the moment. Instead, there’s no margin for error moving forward for a team that has already surpassed outside expectations with a first-year coach.

21. LSU Tigers (6-2)

Week 6 AP Poll ranking: Well. 25

Brian Kelly and the Tigers have won four straight games since a season-opening loss to Florida State and despite an injury to quarterback Jayden Daniels, feel good moving forward with Garrett Nussmeier under center if QB1 is unavailable. LSU’s defense is playing lights out and projecting the Tigers with wins over Florida and Ole Miss (and a loss to Tennessee) prior to the first rankings reveal is not far-fetched at all.

20. Maryland Terrapins (7-1)

Week 6 AP Poll ranking: N/R

Purdue, Indiana and Northwestern. Those are the three teams the Terrapins must beat in October to get out of the month with seven wins and a ranking inside the first playoff poll.