Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 4

Two nationally-ranked matchups in the SEC are in the books to highlight Week 4 as Tennessee stayed unbeaten with a 38-33 win over Florida and Texas A&M held off previously-unblemished and 10th-ranked Arkansas in Arlington, 23-21. It was the second straight win for the Aggies over a top 25 team and pushed Jimbo Fisher’s Squad back to the Forefront of the SEC West title race, which is sure to impact Sunday’s projected AP Top 25 rankings after Week 4. Editor’s note: This story will be updated when Saturday’s late games go final.

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei enjoyed a career day in the Tigers’ win at Wake Forest, a matchup of top 20 teams at the top of the ACC Atlantic. His touchdown passes in overtime helped Clemson prevail and set up next week’s winner-take-all Showdown with NC State in Death Valley earlier this season.

That’s who he is. That’s the guy we recruited,” Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney said about Uiagalelei. “Nobody wants to hear why DJ struggled last season, and that it wasn’t all his fault. They just wanted to pile on.”

Subscribe to 247Sports YouTube for the latest college football, basketball and recruiting news including live college commitments.

Here’s our projection of Sunday’s Week 4 AP Poll after a strong weekend across the top 25.