Projecting the AP Top 25 poll after Week 3

College football’s unpredictability during the regular season is continuing on Saturday with several nationally-ranked teams on the ropes coming off a scintillating weekend that included three Sun Belt teams beating favored opponents. Top-ranked Georgia and No. 2 Alabama cruised against inferior competition, and Ohio State leads Toledo by several touchdowns in the second half, but unbeaten Arkansas is trailing Missouri State and former Razorbacks Coach Bobby Petrino in the second half.

Editor’s note: This is a live article that will be updated throughout Saturday night until all games involving nationally-ranked teams are final.

Appalachian State is doing all it can to crack the top 25 after beating Troy on the final play of the game as time expired with College GameDay in town for the first time in program history. The Mountaineers’ memorable opening month continued after beating Texas A&M last week to overcome a 63-61 loss to North Carolina.

Here’s how we think Sunday’s Week 4 AP Top 25 rankings will look.