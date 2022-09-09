Projecting the 2022-23 Illinois basketball season | Sports

Monday, Nov. 7

vs. Eastern Illinois

The hope in Charleston is Marty Simmons can turn the Panthers around, but that won’t start with a win in Champaign.

Final score: Illinois, 92-69

Illini record: 1-0

Friday, Nov. 11

vs. Kansas City

The ‘Roos have more newcomers than the Illini, but the Talent scale tips way in Illinois’ favor.

Final score: Illinois, 88-64

Illini record: 2-0

Monday, Nov. 14

vs. Monmouth

A trip to CU will give the Hawks a taste of what life will be like now that they’re in the CAA (think losses).

Final score: Illinois, 87-61

Illini record: 3-0

Friday, Nov. 18

vs. UCLA

Veteran guards Tyger Campbell and Jaime Jaquez Jr. give the Bruins the edge in this Las Vegas showdown.

Final score: UCLA, 80-75

Illini record: 3-1

Sunday, Nov. 20

vs. Baylor or Virginia

Don’t see Virginia knocking off Baylor, so the Illini are the Lucky ones that get drug into a slog with the ‘Hoos in Las Vegas.

Final score: Virginia, 61-59

Illini record: 3-2

Friday, Nov. 25

vs. Lindenwood

The Lions’ return to State Farm Center as a DI program won’t go any better than their last visit in 2019.

Final score: Illinois, 112-70

Illini record: 4-2

Tuesday, Nov. 29

vs. Syracuse

Mark this down as a potential “Luke Goode gets hot” game against Jim Boeheim’s 2-3 zone in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Final score: Illinois, 81-71

Illini record: 5-2

Friday, Dec. 2

at Maryland

Illinois is banking on the Terps still trying to figure out life in the Kevin Willard era in both teams’ Big Ten opener.

Final score: Illinois, 75-72

Illini record: 6-2 (1-0 Big Ten)

Tuesday, Dec. 6

vs. Texas

A bit (and just a bit) more roster stability for Texas might deliver the season everyone thought would happen last winter.

Final score: Texas, 77-74

Illini record: 6-3

Saturday, Dec. 10

vs. Penn State

There are 18 Big Ten games after this one, but a 2-0 start is the right way to try to defend a league title.

Final score: Illinois, 84-74

Illini record: 7-3 (2-0 Big Ten)

Saturday, Dec. 17

vs. Alabama A&M

The Bulldogs made a coaching change after last year’s 12-18 disappointment, but it won’t matter.

Final score: Illinois, 96-79

Illini record: 8-3

Thursday, Dec. 22

vs. Missouri

Definitely weird that the Illini and Tigers can barely put a starting five together with Braggin’ Rights experience

Final score: Illinois, 81-71

Illini record: 9-3

Thursday, Dec. 29

vs. Bethune-Cookman

Illini roll in second-ever meeting against Wildcats.

Final score: Illinois, 92-68

Illini record: 10-3

Wednesday, Jan. 4

at Northwestern

Illini continue their dominance against in-state foe.

Final score: Illinois, 82-71

Illini record: 11-3 (3-0 Big Ten)

Saturday, Jan. 7

vs. Wisconsin

Who will Illinois fans direct their boos toward since Brad Davison exhausted his eligibility?

Final score: Illinois, 72-65

Illini record: 12-3 (4-0 Big Ten)

Tuesday, Jan. 10

at Nebraska

Brad Underwood doesn’t take it easy on wine Buddy Fred Hoiberg.

Final score: Illinois, 83-70

Illini record: 13-3 (5-0 Big Ten)

Friday, Jan. 13

vs. Michigan State

This game actually won’t end well for Illinois.

Final score: Michigan State, 76-71

Illini record: 13-4 (5-1 Big Ten)

Monday, Jan. 16

at Minnesota

Cross your fingers for decent weather leaving Minneapolis.

Final score: Illinois, 77-69

Illini record: 14-4 (6-1 Big Ten)

Thursday, Jan. 19

vs. Indiana

Trayce Jackson-Davis thrives with Kofi Cockburn not around.

Final score: Indiana, 76-72

Illini record: 14-5 (6-2 Big Ten)

Tuesday, Jan. 24

vs. Ohio State

No EJ Liddell and no Malaki Branham means the Illini get Redemption after last year’s home loss to the Buckeyes.

Final score: Illinois, 80-74

Illini record: 15-5 (7-2 Big Ten)

Saturday, Jan. 28

at Wisconsin

The Badgers shouldn’t be as good as they’ll likely be at this point of the season, but it’s just the way of the Big Ten.

Final score: Wisconsin, 68-65

Illini record: 15-6 (7-3 Big Ten)

Tuesday, Jan. 31

vs. Nebraska

There’s just nothing all that worrisome about anyone the Huskers will trot out on Lou Henson Court.

Final score: Illinois, 90-74

Illini record: 16-6 (8-3 Big Ten)

Saturday, Feb. 4

at Iowa

Will this rivalry still be heated without Da’Monte Williams or Connor McCaffery around?

Final score: Illinois, 73-70

Illini record: 17-6 (9-3 Big Ten)

Tuesday, Feb. 7

vs. Minnesota

This won’t go down as a “good” loss, but sometimes guys like Jamison Battle and Dawson Garcia just go off.

Final score: Minnesota, 82-80.

Illini record: 17-7 (9-4 Big Ten)

Saturday, Feb. 11

vs. Rutgers

Found him … the Scarlet Knights’ Paul Mulcahy now occupies the Jordan Bohannon/Davison space in the Big Ten.

Final score: Illinois, 79-72

Illini record: 18-7 (10-4 Big Ten)

Tuesday, Feb. 14

at Penn State

Hard not to imagine the Bryce Jordan Center’s upper deck not being curtained off for this game (or any other this year).

Final score: Illinois, 75-69

Illini record: 19-7 (11-4 Big Ten)

Saturday, Feb. 18

at Indiana

The Illinois-Indiana rivalry is going to be a thing again now that both teams are good/relevant. And that’s long overdue.

Final score: Indiana, 77-73

Illini record: 19-8 (11-5 Big Ten)

Thursday, Feb. 23

vs. Northwestern

Might be time to start thinking about life after Chris Collins if the Wildcats struggle as much as expected this year.

Final score: Illinois, 80-69

Illini record: 20-8 (12-5 Big Ten)

Sunday, Feb. 26

at Ohio State

Underwood’s teams have shown an affinity for late-season road wins in the last several years.

Final score: Illinois, 75-73.

Illini record: 21-8 (13-5 Big Ten)

Thursday, March 2

vs. Michigan

Hunter Dickinson has to be just as thrilled as Jackson-Davis that he won’t have to face Cockburn again this year.

Final score: Michigan, 83-79

Illini record: 21-9 (13-6 Big Ten)

Sunday, March 5

at Purdue

Will a 14-6 conference record be enough to secure a second straight Big Ten title? Either way, it’s an impressive road win.

Final score: Illinois, 78-74

Illini record: 22-9 (14-6 Big Ten)