Projecting the 2022-23 Big Ten Women’s basketball race

Iowa’s Kate Martin, tries to dribble past Indiana’s Grace Berger last season. The Hawkeyes and the Hoosiers are among a long list of contenders in the Big Ten Women’s basketball race this season. (Amir Prellberg/Freelance)

It’s going to be crowded at the top.

The Big Ten Women’s basketball season resumes — for good — Wednesday with a pair of games, including a Biggie in Lincoln, where Nebraska hosts Michigan.

The Huskers and the Wolverines are among a pack of six teams that have risen to the forefront of league contenders.

Five teams are ranked in the top 16 of the latest Associated Press poll, led by unbeatens Ohio State (No. 3) and Indiana (No. 4).

Iowa is 12th, Michigan 14th, Maryland 16th. And Nebraska has gained footing after a somewhat sluggish start.

After sweeping the league titles last year (regular-season co-champions, then tournament titlists) and returning all five starters, Iowa was a solid preseason favorite.

The Hawkeyes suffered three non-conference setbacks — Kansas State (road), Connecticut (neutral) and North Carolina State (home) — but won their first two league games convincingly.

Iowa restarts at home Thursday against Purdue (8 pm, BTN), then faces its toughest league road test to date with a New Year’s Day Clash at Illinois.

Speaking of Illinois …

At 11-2, the Illini have been the Big Ten’s surprise of the non-conference slate. Question is: Where do they fit in the league race?

Here is one projection for the Big Ten race, from 1 to 14. Projected records do not include Big Ten tournament games or NCAA/WNIT tournament games.

1. Indiana

Currently: 12-0 overall, 2-0 Big Ten, NET 4)

Projected overall: 25-3

Projected Big Ten: 15-3

Big Ten tournament: Champion

Postseason projection: NCAA tournament, 2 seed

T-2. Ohio State

Currently: 13-0 overall, 2-0 Big Ten, NET 9)

Projected overall: 25-4

Projected Big Ten: 14-4

Big Ten tournament: Runner-up

Postseason projection: NCAA tournament, 3 seed

T-2. Iowa

Currently: 10-3 overall, 2-0 Big Ten, NET 15)

Projected overall: 22-7

Projected Big Ten: 14-4

Big Ten tournament: Semifinalist

Postseason projection: NCAA tournament, 3 seed

T-2. Michigan

Currently: 11-1 overall, 1-0 Big Ten, NET 20)

Projected overall: 24-5

Projected Big Ten: 14-4

Big Ten tournament: Semifinalist

Postseason projection: NCAA tournament, 3 seed

T-5. Maryland

Currently: 10-3 overall, 1-1 Big Ten, NET 28)

Projected overall: 22-7

Projected Big Ten: 13-5

Big Ten tournament: Quarterfinalist

Postseason projection: NCAA tournament, 5 seed

T-5. Nebraska

Currently: 10-3 overall, 2-0 Big Ten, NET 31)

Projected overall: 21-8

Projected Big Ten: 13-5

Big Ten tournament: Quarterfinalist

Postseason projection: NCAA tournament, 6 seed

7. Illinois

Currently: 11-2 overall, 1-1 Big Ten, NET 27)

Projected overall: 20-9

Projected Big Ten: 10 to 8

Big Ten tournament: Quarterfinalist

Postseason projection: NCAA tournament, 9 seed

8. Purdue

Currently: 10-2 overall, 1-1 Big Ten, NET 39)

Projected overall: 16-12

Projected Big Ten: 7-11

Big Ten tournament: Quarterfinalist

Postseason projection: WNIT

9. Penn State

Currently: 9-4 overall, 0-2 Big Ten, NET 58)

Projected overall: 15-14

Projected Big Ten: 6-12

Big Ten tournament: Second round

Postseason projection: WNIT

T-10. Michigan State

Currently: 8-5 overall, 0-2 Big Ten, NET 33)

Projected overall: 13-16

Projected Big Ten: 5-13

Big Ten tournament: Second round

Postseason projection: Well postseason

T-10. Minnesota

Currently: 8-5 overall, 1-1 Big Ten, NET 101)

Projected overall: 12-17

Projected Big Ten: 5-13

Big Ten tournament: Second round

Postseason projection: Well postseason

12. Northwestern

Currently: 6-5 overall, 0-1 Big Ten, NET 108)

Projected overall: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m

Projected Big Ten: 4-14

Big Ten tournament: Second round

Postseason projection: Well postseason

T-13. Rutgers

Currently: 6-8 overall, 0-2 Big Ten, NET 220)

Projected overall: 9-21

Projected Big Ten: 3-15

Big Ten tournament: First round

Postseason projection: Well postseason

T-13. Badger State

Currently: 4-9 overall, 0-2 Big Ten, NET 140)

Projected overall: 7-22

Projected Big Ten: 3-15

Big Ten tournament: First round

Postseason projection: Well postseason

