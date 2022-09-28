Projecting Orange’s overall record during 2022-23

I recently Predicted that Syracuse basketball would end up Sporting an 8-3 record during the non-conference portion of the Orange’s 2022-23 schedule.

Honestly, on paper, this non-conference Docket doesn’t look all that imposing, and I could see the ‘Cuse going 9-2 or even 10-1 over these 11 contests.

But the Orange also has a relatively young roster, and the team’s non-conference results in recent stanzas have proven, to put it mildly, somewhat sub-par.

With the 20-game Atlantic Coast Conference calendar for Syracuse basketball recently unveiled by SU Athletics and the ACC, I’m looking into my (almost always wrong) crystal ball to forecast what the Orange’s 31-contest record will amount to in the 2022- 23 regular season.

Predicting the overall mark for Syracuse basketball in the upcoming campaign.

Nov. 7 vs. Lehigh

Syracuse Basketball Prediction: Win

November 15 vs. Colgate

Syracuse Basketball Prediction: Win

Nov. 19 vs. Northeastern

Syracuse Basketball Prediction: Win

November 21 vs. Richmond (Empire Classic in Brooklyn, NY)

Syracuse Basketball Prediction: Loss

November 22 vs. St. John’s or Temple (Empire Classic in Brooklyn, NY)

Syracuse Basketball Prediction: Win

November 26 vs. Bryant

Syracuse Basketball Prediction: Loss

November 29 at Illinois (ACC-Big Ten Challenge)

Syracuse Basketball Prediction: Loss

December 3 at Notre Dame

Syracuse Basketball Prediction: Loss

December 6 vs. Oakland

Syracuse Basketball Prediction: Win

December 10 vs. Georgetown

Syracuse Basketball Prediction: Win

December 12 vs. Monmouth

Syracuse Basketball Prediction: Win

December 17 vs. Cornell

Syracuse Basketball Prediction: Win

December 20 vs. Pittsburgh

Syracuse Basketball Prediction: Win

December 30 or 31 vs. Boston College

Syracuse Basketball Prediction: Win

January 3 at Louisville

Syracuse Basketball Prediction: Win

January 7 at Virginia

Syracuse Basketball Prediction: Loss

January 11 vs. Virginia Tech

Syracuse Basketball Prediction: Win

January 14 vs. Notre Dame

Syracuse Basketball Prediction: Win

January 16 at Miami

Syracuse Basketball Prediction: Loss

January 21 at Georgia Tech

Syracuse Basketball Prediction: Win

January 24 vs. North Carolina

Syracuse Basketball Prediction: Loss

January 28 at Virginia Tech

Syracuse Basketball Prediction: Loss

January 30 vs. Virginia

Syracuse Basketball Prediction: Win

February 4 at Boston College

Syracuse Basketball Prediction: Win

February 8 at Florida State

Syracuse Basketball Prediction: Loss

February 14 vs. NC State

Syracuse Basketball Prediction: Win

February 18 vs. Duke

Syracuse Basketball Prediction: Loss

February 22 at Clemson

Syracuse Basketball Prediction: Loss

February 25 at Pittsburgh

Syracuse Basketball Prediction: Win

February 28 vs. Georgia Tech

Syracuse Basketball Prediction: Win

March 4 vs. Wake Forest

Syracuse Basketball Prediction: Win

Projected Non-Conference Record for Syracuse Basketball in 2022-23: 8-3

Projected ACC Record for Syracuse Basketball in 2022-23: 12-8

Projected Total Record for Syracuse Basketball in 2022-23: 20-11