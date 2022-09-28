Projecting Orange’s overall record during 2022-23
I recently Predicted that Syracuse basketball would end up Sporting an 8-3 record during the non-conference portion of the Orange’s 2022-23 schedule.
Honestly, on paper, this non-conference Docket doesn’t look all that imposing, and I could see the ‘Cuse going 9-2 or even 10-1 over these 11 contests.
But the Orange also has a relatively young roster, and the team’s non-conference results in recent stanzas have proven, to put it mildly, somewhat sub-par.
With the 20-game Atlantic Coast Conference calendar for Syracuse basketball recently unveiled by SU Athletics and the ACC, I’m looking into my (almost always wrong) crystal ball to forecast what the Orange’s 31-contest record will amount to in the 2022- 23 regular season.
Predicting the overall mark for Syracuse basketball in the upcoming campaign.
Nov. 7 vs. Lehigh
Syracuse Basketball Prediction: Win
November 15 vs. Colgate
Syracuse Basketball Prediction: Win
Nov. 19 vs. Northeastern
Syracuse Basketball Prediction: Win
November 21 vs. Richmond (Empire Classic in Brooklyn, NY)
Syracuse Basketball Prediction: Loss
November 22 vs. St. John’s or Temple (Empire Classic in Brooklyn, NY)
Syracuse Basketball Prediction: Win
November 26 vs. Bryant
Syracuse Basketball Prediction: Loss
November 29 at Illinois (ACC-Big Ten Challenge)
Syracuse Basketball Prediction: Loss
December 3 at Notre Dame
Syracuse Basketball Prediction: Loss
December 6 vs. Oakland
Syracuse Basketball Prediction: Win
December 10 vs. Georgetown
Syracuse Basketball Prediction: Win
December 12 vs. Monmouth
Syracuse Basketball Prediction: Win
December 17 vs. Cornell
Syracuse Basketball Prediction: Win
December 20 vs. Pittsburgh
Syracuse Basketball Prediction: Win
December 30 or 31 vs. Boston College
Syracuse Basketball Prediction: Win
January 3 at Louisville
Syracuse Basketball Prediction: Win
January 7 at Virginia
Syracuse Basketball Prediction: Loss
January 11 vs. Virginia Tech
Syracuse Basketball Prediction: Win
January 14 vs. Notre Dame
Syracuse Basketball Prediction: Win
January 16 at Miami
Syracuse Basketball Prediction: Loss
January 21 at Georgia Tech
Syracuse Basketball Prediction: Win
January 24 vs. North Carolina
Syracuse Basketball Prediction: Loss
January 28 at Virginia Tech
Syracuse Basketball Prediction: Loss
January 30 vs. Virginia
Syracuse Basketball Prediction: Win
February 4 at Boston College
Syracuse Basketball Prediction: Win
February 8 at Florida State
Syracuse Basketball Prediction: Loss
February 14 vs. NC State
Syracuse Basketball Prediction: Win
February 18 vs. Duke
Syracuse Basketball Prediction: Loss
February 22 at Clemson
Syracuse Basketball Prediction: Loss
February 25 at Pittsburgh
Syracuse Basketball Prediction: Win
February 28 vs. Georgia Tech
Syracuse Basketball Prediction: Win
March 4 vs. Wake Forest
Syracuse Basketball Prediction: Win
Projected Non-Conference Record for Syracuse Basketball in 2022-23: 8-3
Projected ACC Record for Syracuse Basketball in 2022-23: 12-8
Projected Total Record for Syracuse Basketball in 2022-23: 20-11