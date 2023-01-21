Projecting Michigan football’s 2023 defensive depth chart: Jan. 20

After no shortage of rumors, news and headlines, the Michigan football team’s 2023 offseason is back on track. The Wolverines saw several star players ponder NFL Draft Pursuits ahead of Monday’s draft declaration deadline before opting to return, while head Coach Jim Harbaugh didn’t rule out his own jump to the NFL until Monday afternoon. Along the way, there has been an NCAA investigation (still ongoing) and a separate University of Michigan Police Department investigation that led to the suspension then firing of co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore.

But regardless of what could have happened, the NFL Draft deadline and transfer Portal deadline have both passed, Harbaugh has declared he will Coach Michigan in 2023, and the Wolverines have a fairly clear sense of what their roster will look like in 2023.

And frankly, this is going to be Michigan’s best roster on paper ahead of a season in a long, long time. The Wolverines are slated to return 15 of 22 primary starters, 33 of 44 primary two-deep players, star players on both sides of the ball and are bringing in a number of instant-impact transfers.

For the first time this offseason, we sort it out with our first-look depth charts. Previously, we looked at the Offensive depth chart. Below, we look at how we see the defense shaking out. In this version, we stick to players who are on campus, and forecast what the team would look like at the end of spring ball if it was asked to play a game. As always, we ditch the “OR” monikers, and make a Prediction on which player would win a battle when one is close.

Let’s dive in.

***

Defensive tackle

