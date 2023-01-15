Projecting every team’s QB for the 2023 season, including Georgia’s successor to Stetson Bennett

With the NCAA transfer Portal window still open for another couple of weeks, college football teams still have a good bit of margin to work with as they look to finalize their rosters for spring practice. But for the most part, one position should be relatively set: quarterback. In the SEC, most of the 14 teams have at least one player with experience returning at the position for 2023 — while that does not necessarily decide who starts, it does decrease the need to hit the portal.

The league loses a trio of massive stars in Bryce Young, Stetson Bennett and Hendon Hooker, but even the quarterbacks behind those three have a decent amount of experience. Plenty of teams lower down in the 2022 standings return their starting quarterbacks, and that could help promote some more parity in the league for next fall.

At the same time, a long time remains before fall Camps break in late August or early September. Spring ball will go a long way towards deciding any quarterback battles within the conference, but many will go into the fall.

Here is an early look at the projected starting quarterback for each SEC team.