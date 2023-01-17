Projecting every team’s 2023 starting QB, including potential 5-star freshman at UCLA

Last season was the year of the quarterback in the Pac-12, as a handful of talented signal-callers made headlines throughout the campaign. Chief among them was USC’s Caleb Williams, who easily ran away with the Heisman Trophy. High-quality football returned to the West Coast this past season, and the transfer Portal played a major role in the resurgence, something that should be expected to continue in 2023. Of our 12 projected starting quarterbacks in the Pac-12 next season, 10 arrived at their current programs via the portal.

While plenty of eyes will be on Los Angeles as Williams attempts to lead USC to the College Football Playoff, there will be significant attention paid to Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who looks to lead the Buffaloes to Bowl Eligibility following the program’s one-win 2022 campaign . There wasn’t much surprise when he chose to transfer from Jackson State and follow his father, new Colorado Coach Deion Sanders.

There are plenty of starters returning, and we also added a brief breakdown of each projected starter.

Below are who we view as each Pac-12 team’s QB1 as the offseason begins.