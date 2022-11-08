Projecting every game for Georgia men’s basketball in the 2022-23 season

Following an offseason that saw a tremendous amount of change within the Georgia men’s basketball program, the Bulldogs will be back on the court tonight.

Georgia (0-0) will open the 2022-23 season at 8 pm ET on Monday night when it hosts Western Carolina (0-0). The matchup between the Bulldogs and the Catamounts stands as the debut for Georgia head coach Mike Whitewho takes over in Athens after spending the previous seven seasons at Florida.

For White, Monday’s debut in Stegeman Coliseum is one he’s been anxiously awaiting for quite some time.

“I’m fired up. I felt it the other day in the exhibition just wearing different colors, sitting in a different place and coaching new guys, all new guys, not [just] a few,” White said on Thursday. “I’m sure for all of us, a little bit emotional, a little different, a little bit more exciting. Probably more distraction than we’ll have moving forward. Hopefully at least, especially in game one. You hope that we’ve got a lot of that behind us. I’m sure there will still be some more, but we’ll see.”

White is far from the only new face that will be on the Bulldogs’ side when they take the court against the Catamounts.

In addition to a new staff that includes assistants Akeem Miskdeen, Erik Pastrana and Antonio Reynolds Dean, the Bulldogs brought in seven Scholarship players this offseason, including six from the transfer portal. The influx of new Talent is part of a Georgia roster that does include several Playmakers from last season, a group that includes Kario Oquendo, Jaxon Etter and Braelen Bridges.

The arrival of Longwood transfer Justin Hill, Bradley transfer Terry RobertsOklahoma State transfer Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, Alabama transfer Jusaun HoltSyracuse transfer Frank AnselmNorth Texas transfer Mardrez McBride and four-star power forward KyeRon Lindsay has helped Georgia Reload in Year 1 of White. Bridges spoke about what the new players are bringing to the table prior to Georgia’s scrimmage against Georgia College.

“I think it helps a lot. You know, we’re trying to turn this program around as everybody knows. That’s a big thing for us,” Bridges said. “Winners help us turn it around and win.”

There are a lot of questions about Georgia men’s basketball with the season now just hours away, including how good White’s first Bulldogs team will be. To prepare for tonight’s game, I’ve gone through and Predicted a win or a loss for the Bulldogs in every game on their 2022-23 regular season schedule. Let’s jump into it: