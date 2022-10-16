Projecting AP Top 25 rankings Entering Week 8

Tennessee rattled the college football world Saturday after outlasting Alabama, 52-49, in a battle of top 10 unbeatens at Neyland Stadium, taking out the Crimson Tide for the first time in Nick Saban’s tenure. The win will push the Vols into the top 3 of Sunday’s Week 8 Top 25 rankings according to our projection and could push Alabama outside of the top 5.

Utah’s last-second win over previously unbeaten USC means UCLA is the only unblemished team left in the Pac-12 at the midseason point. The Utes scored a two-point conversion in the final minute to come out on top, 43-42.

Michigan strengthened its playoff hopes as the Defending Big Ten Champs with a notable showing against Penn State, running away from the Nittany Lions in the second half in Saturday’s first top 10 matchup. TCU held off Oklahoma State in double overtime to move to 7-0 and take sole possession of first place atop the Big 12 Conference. The Horned Frogs trailed by 14 points in the second half before forcing overtime and winning, 43-40.

Here’s how we think the Week 8 AP Top 25 will look after a wild weekend of results.