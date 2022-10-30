Projecting AP Top 25 rankings Entering Week 10

Fail to show Saturday. That’s how we’ll define what happened to several one-loss teams inside the top 15 who went on the road and took beatings in conference play. Wake Forest and Oklahoma State have tumbled in our Week 10 AP Top 25 projection while Ohio State, Georgia and Tennessee each flexed their muscles against quality competition to stay unbeaten ahead of Tuesday’s first College Football Playoff rankings.

Several teams are expected to drop out of the poll this week, notably South Carolina and Kentucky, who both failed to impress against the SEC East competition. Perceived AAC favorite Cincinnati could be out of this week’s new rankings as well after stumbling at UCF in a late-game finish. The Bearcats’ long conference winning streak is over thanks to RJ Harvey’s 17-yard touchdown run in the final minute.

Kansas State’s beatdown of Oklahoma State was a head-turner and puts the Wildcats back on the same wavelength as TCU at the top of the Big 12.

Subscribe to 247Sports YouTube for the latest college football, basketball and recruiting news including live college commitments.

Here’s a look at our projection for the Week 10 AP Top 25 rankings after a crazy weekend to close out October.