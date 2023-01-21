Projecting All-Conference first teams for Power 6 leagues, Midway through the 2022-23 season

F Azuolas TubelisArizona: The Lefty big man has taken huge strides with his shot selection and his Offensive efficiency. Tubelis leads the Pac-12 in scoring at 20.4 points per game. Arizona has a -21.89 net rating during Pac-12 play when Tubelis is on the bench. Arizona is at the peak of its powers when Tubelis is balling.

F Jaime JaquezUCLA: He’s the best all-around player on the best team in the Pac-12. Jaquez is a Menace on both ends. He’s shouldering a career-high usage rate and yet, his Offensive efficiency has jumped despite more volume. Jaquez should be the Pac-12 Player of the Year if the season ended today.

C Oumar BalloArizona: Tubelis is the No. 1 twin tower, but Ballo is a very Sturdy 1A. Ballo’s putting up huge numbers (16.3 points, 9.1 rebounds per game) while ranking second in the league in field goal percentage (66.1) and fourth in blocks (1.9). Ballo has been phenomenal.

G KJ SimpsonColorado: Simpson is a complete bucket. The Colorado guard ranks second in the Pac-12 in scoring at 17.8 points per night. Simpson is shooting 34% from 3, 48% on 2s and 79% from the Charity stripe. He’s the straw that stirs the drink for a Colorado team that can beat anybody. But the Buffs are also a frustrating 11-8…

G Tyger CampbellUCLA: Sure, other guys might have better raw numbers than Campbell, but the UCLA point guard’s impact can’t be overstated. Campbell guards every single night. He runs the team like an old-school point guard. His shooting numbers scream positive regression, and Campbell has a career-low turnover rate despite the ball being in his hands 24/7. Campbell is a stud.

G Desmond CambridgeArizona State: Good things happen for the Sun Devils when Cambridge is on the floor. During conference play, Arizona State has a -8.31 net rating with Cambridge on the bench and a +13.85 net rating with him in the game. Arizona State is firmly in the Pac-12 race thanks to the Nevada transfer.

G/F Jaylen ClarkUCLA: Clark is one of the most impactful Defenders in the Pac-12. Clark is the only player in the Pac-12 with 40+ steals, and he’s averaging 14.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Sure, Campbell and Jaquez get Clark a lot of his offense, but Clark has been a lightning rod for the 16-2 Bruins.