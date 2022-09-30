Projected Illini lineup with Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn

On Friday afternoon, the Illinois basketball team added to their class of 2023.

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn was a big addition to the Illini. He was once a Purdue commitment, but he then reopened his recruitment and would eventually pick Illinois.

With Gibbs-Lawhorn onboard, this changes what the potential lineup could look like for the Illini. We now have another solid guard on the team, and this is going to benefit the Orange and Blue tremendously.

Here is the projected Illinois basketball lineup with Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn.

Well. 1 Guard

Starter: Skyy Clark

As far as Talent goes, there is no question in anyone’s mind that Skyy Clark will be the starting point guard for the Illinois basketball team as long as he is in Champaign. The top 40 Recruit in 2022 has the reins in this role, but he might not be here very long.

The only question about him being the starting point guard for the Illini is how many years he spends with the program. Is he going to have a great freshman campaign and bolt for the NBA? That would be great because that means Illinois will likely have a great year. But, as of right now, I am projecting Clark to be here for his sophomore season and start at the No. 1 guard spot.

Backup: Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn

This upcoming season, I have Jayden Epps Backing up Clark at the No. 1 guard spot. The only reason I have that is due to Illinois not having point guard depth. Epps is better suited at the No. 2 guard, and for the 2023-24 campaign, that is where I have him playing. I have Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn coming in as a freshman and getting good minutes as the backup at the No. 1 guard spot.

Gibbs-Lawhorn can do a lot of things on the basketball court, and one of those things he excels at is distributing the ball. He is a playmaker similar to Clark, and I think these two will work well at point guard for the Illini. It wouldn’t surprise me to see them on the court at the same time too.