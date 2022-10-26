#ProHogs in the NFL – Week 7 Report
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Here is a look at how 16 former Arkansas football players active on NFL rosters fared this past weekend in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season.
BEST OF WEEK 7
Hjalte Froholdt, OL, Cleveland Browns
Froholdt made his first career professional start in Cleveland’s (2-5) 23-20 loss to Baltimore (4-3) on Sunday. Froholdt paved the way for a Browns offense that accumulated 223 yards through the air and 113 on the ground. Initially a fourth-round pick by the Patriots in 2019, Froholdt has appeared in 20 career games.
.@HFroholdt is ready to roll for his first NFL start 💪
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 22, 2022
Kamren Curl, S, Washington Commanders
Making his fifth start of the season, Curl helped Washington (3-4) route Green Bay (3-4) 23-21 Sunday. Curl finished with seven tackles (five solo) while playing an integral role in Washington limiting Green Bay to 38 rushing yards and holding Packer QB Aaron Rodgers to under 200 passing yards. Curl was tabbed as the highest-graded safety (89.8) in the NFL heading into Week 7.
Highest-graded Defenders by position heading into Week 7 pic.twitter.com/asLx8ZUjSK
— PFF (@PFF) October 20, 2022
John Ridgeway, DL, Washington Commanders
Ridgeway, a fifth-round selection by Dallas in the 2022 NFL Draft, was claimed off waivers by the Washington Commanders in September. Playing in 10 snaps in Washington’s win over Green Bay, Ridgeway recorded his second tackle of the season.
🫡👑🦍 pic.twitter.com/uZxIM83UFX
— John Ridgeway III (@ridgeway_79) October 25, 2022
|Name (Team)
|Week 7 Stats
|2022 Season Stats
|QB/TE Feleipe Franks (ATL)
|1 game (0 starts); 12 snaps vs. Cincinnati
|7 games (0 starts)
|DT Armon Watts (CHI)
|1 game (1 start); 21 snaps vs. New England, 2 solo tackles
|7 games (4 starts); 19 tackles (7 solo)
|QB Brandon Allen (CIN)
|DNP vs. Atlanta
|7 games (0 starts)
|OL Hjalte Froholdt (CLE)
|1 game (1 start); 65 snaps vs. Baltimore
|7 games (1 start); 154 snaps
|OL Jason Peters (DAL)
|1 game (0 starts); 9 snaps vs. Detroit
|5 games (0 starts); 50 snaps
|OL Frank Ragnow (DET)
|1 game (1 start); 59 snaps vs. Dallas
|5 games (5 starts); 347 snaps
|OL Dan Skipper (DET)
|1 game (0 starts); 10 snaps vs. Dallas
|5 games (3 starts); 241 snaps
|CB Montaric Brown (JAX)
|1 game (0 starts); 1 ST snap vs. New York Giants
|7 games (0 starts); 5 snaps
|LB Trey Flowers (MIA)
|Bye Week
|5 games (0 starts); 4 tackles (1 solo)
|TE Hunter Henry (NE)
|1 game (1 start); 44 snaps vs. Chicago, 1 reception, 12 yards
|7 games (6 starts); 14 receptions, 168 yards, 1 TD, 12 ypc
|DL Deatrich Wise Jr. (NE)
|1 game (1 start); 37 snaps vs. Chicago, 3 tackles (1 solo)
|7 games (6 starts); 27 tackles (16 solo), 5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 PDEF
|LB Dre Greenlaw (SF)
|1 game (1 start); 36 snaps vs. Kansas City, 3 tackles
|7 games (7 starts); 58 tackles (30 solo)
|WR Cody Hollister (TEN)
|1 game (1 start); 34 snaps vs. Indianapolis, 2 receptions, 13 yards, 6.5 ypc
|6 games (1 start); 3 receptions 54 yards, 18 ypc
|S Kamren Curl (WAS)
|1 game (1 start); 54 snaps vs. Green Bay, 7 tackles (5 solo)
|5 games (5 starts); 29 tackles (21 solo), 1 sack
|DL John Ridgeway (WAS)
|1 game (0 starts); 10 snaps vs. Green Bay, 1 tackle
|5 games (0 starts); 2 tackles
|RB Jonathan Williams (WAS)
|1 game (1 start); 14 snaps vs. Green Bay
|5 games (0 starts); 6 carries, 54 yards, 9 ypc
|Name
|Team
|DL McTelvin Agim
|Denver
|WR Treylon Burks
|Tennessee
|LB De’Jon Harris
|Washington
|CB Jerry Jacobs
|Detroit
|DL Jonathan Marshall
|New York Jets
