ProHogs in the NFL – Week 7 Report

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Here is a look at how 16 former Arkansas football players active on NFL rosters fared this past weekend in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season.

BEST OF WEEK 7

Hjalte Froholdt, OL, Cleveland Browns

Froholdt made his first career professional start in Cleveland’s (2-5) 23-20 loss to Baltimore (4-3) on Sunday. Froholdt paved the way for a Browns offense that accumulated 223 yards through the air and 113 on the ground. Initially a fourth-round pick by the Patriots in 2019, Froholdt has appeared in 20 career games.