#ProHogs in the NFL – Week 7 Report

Grace Tafolla
October 26, 2022

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Here is a look at how 16 former Arkansas football players active on NFL rosters fared this past weekend in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season.

BEST OF WEEK 7

Hjalte Froholdt, OL, Cleveland Browns

Froholdt made his first career professional start in Cleveland’s (2-5) 23-20 loss to Baltimore (4-3) on Sunday. Froholdt paved the way for a Browns offense that accumulated 223 yards through the air and 113 on the ground. Initially a fourth-round pick by the Patriots in 2019, Froholdt has appeared in 20 career games.

Kamren Curl, S, Washington Commanders

Making his fifth start of the season, Curl helped Washington (3-4) route Green Bay (3-4) 23-21 Sunday. Curl finished with seven tackles (five solo) while playing an integral role in Washington limiting Green Bay to 38 rushing yards and holding Packer QB Aaron Rodgers to under 200 passing yards. Curl was tabbed as the highest-graded safety (89.8) in the NFL heading into Week 7.

John Ridgeway, DL, Washington Commanders

Ridgeway, a fifth-round selection by Dallas in the 2022 NFL Draft, was claimed off waivers by the Washington Commanders in September. Playing in 10 snaps in Washington’s win over Green Bay, Ridgeway recorded his second tackle of the season.

Name (Team) Week 7 Stats 2022 Season Stats
QB/TE Feleipe Franks (ATL) 1 game (0 starts); 12 snaps vs. Cincinnati 7 games (0 starts)
DT Armon Watts (CHI) 1 game (1 start); 21 snaps vs. New England, 2 solo tackles 7 games (4 starts); 19 tackles (7 solo)
QB Brandon Allen (CIN) DNP vs. Atlanta 7 games (0 starts)
OL Hjalte Froholdt (CLE) 1 game (1 start); 65 snaps vs. Baltimore 7 games (1 start); 154 snaps
OL Jason Peters (DAL) 1 game (0 starts); 9 snaps vs. Detroit 5 games (0 starts); 50 snaps
OL Frank Ragnow (DET) 1 game (1 start); 59 snaps vs. Dallas 5 games (5 starts); 347 snaps
OL Dan Skipper (DET) 1 game (0 starts); 10 snaps vs. Dallas 5 games (3 starts); 241 snaps
CB Montaric Brown (JAX) 1 game (0 starts); 1 ST snap vs. New York Giants 7 games (0 starts); 5 snaps
LB Trey Flowers (MIA) Bye Week 5 games (0 starts); 4 tackles (1 solo)
TE Hunter Henry (NE) 1 game (1 start); 44 snaps vs. Chicago, 1 reception, 12 yards 7 games (6 starts); 14 receptions, 168 yards, 1 TD, 12 ypc
DL Deatrich Wise Jr. (NE) 1 game (1 start); 37 snaps vs. Chicago, 3 tackles (1 solo) 7 games (6 starts); 27 tackles (16 solo), 5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 PDEF
LB Dre Greenlaw (SF) 1 game (1 start); 36 snaps vs. Kansas City, 3 tackles 7 games (7 starts); 58 tackles (30 solo)
WR Cody Hollister (TEN) 1 game (1 start); 34 snaps vs. Indianapolis, 2 receptions, 13 yards, 6.5 ypc 6 games (1 start); 3 receptions 54 yards, 18 ypc
S Kamren Curl (WAS) 1 game (1 start); 54 snaps vs. Green Bay, 7 tackles (5 solo) 5 games (5 starts); 29 tackles (21 solo), 1 sack
DL John Ridgeway (WAS) 1 game (0 starts); 10 snaps vs. Green Bay, 1 tackle 5 games (0 starts); 2 tackles
RB Jonathan Williams (WAS) 1 game (1 start); 14 snaps vs. Green Bay 5 games (0 starts); 6 carries, 54 yards, 9 ypc
Name Team
DL McTelvin Agim Denver
WR Treylon Burks Tennessee
LB De’Jon Harris Washington
CB Jerry Jacobs Detroit
DL Jonathan Marshall New York Jets

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button