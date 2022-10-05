ProHogs in the NFL – Week 4 Report

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Here is a look at how the 17 former Arkansas football players active on NFL rosters fared this past weekend in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season.

BEST OF WEEK 4

Dre Greenlaw, LB, San Francisco 49ers

Greenlaw was a tackling machine in San Francisco’s 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams, compiling a team-high 15 tackles, including 12 solo, with one TFL. Greenlaw powered a San Francisco defense that limited the Rams to 57 rushing yards and no touchdowns on the night. Through four games, Greenlaw paces the 49ers with 38 total tackles and 26 solo tackles.

Frank Ragnow & Dan Skipper, OL, Detroit Lions

Ragnow and Skipper both started in Detroit’s 48-45 loss to Seattle. Despite the narrow loss, Ragnow and Skipper helped control the line of scrimmage and paved the way for 145 yards on the ground (5.8 avg.) and two rushing touchdowns. The duo also protected QB Jared Goff, who threw for 378 yards and four touchdowns. Detroit’s 45 points were the most it scored since its 45-14 win against Philadelphia on Nov. 26, 2015.

Name (Team) Week 4 Stats 2022 Season Stats QB/TE Feleipe Franks (ATL) 1 game (0 starts); 4 snaps vs. Cleveland 4 games (0 starts) DT Armon Watts (CHI) 1 game (1 start); 27 snaps vs. New York Giants, 3 tackles (1 solo) 4 games (1 start); 8 tackles (3 solo) QB Brandon Allen (CIN) DNP vs. Miami 4 games (0 starts) OL Hjalte Froholdt (CLE) 1 game (0 starts); 6 snaps vs. Atlanta 4 games (0 starts) OL Jason Peters (DAL) 1 game (0 starts); 23 snaps vs. Washington 2 games (0 starts) OL Frank Ragnow (DET) 1 game (1 start); 75 snaps vs. Seattle 3 games (3 starts) OL Dan Skipper (DET) 1 game (1 start); 79 snaps vs. Seattle 3 games (3 starts) CB Montaric Brown (JAX) DNP vs. Philadelphia 4 games (0 starts) LB Trey Flowers (MIA) 1 game (0 starts); 16 snaps vs. Cincinnati, 1 solo tackle 3 games (0 starts); 4 tackles (1 solo) TE Hunter Henry (NE) 1 game (0 starts); 52 snaps vs. Green Bay, 2 receptions for 13 yards, 6.5 ypc 4 games (3 starts); 5 receptions, 41 yards DL Deatrich Wise Jr. (NE) 1 game (1 start); 74 snaps vs. Green Bay, 4 tackles 4 games (4 starts); 17 tackles (9 solo), 4 sacks, 1 FF LB Dre Greenlaw (SF) 1 game (1 start); 74 snaps vs. Los Angeles Rams, 15 tackles (11 solo) 4 games (4 starts); 38 tackles (23 solo) WR Treylon Burks (TEN) 1 game (1 start); 39 snaps vs. Indianapolis, 2 receptions, 14 yards; 1 rushing attempt, 4 yards 4 games (2 starts); 10 receptions, 129 yards, 12.9 ypc; 2 rushing attempts, 12 yards WR Cody Hollister (TEN) 1 game (0 starts); 20 snaps vs. Indianapolis 4 games (0 starts); 1 reception, 22 yards S Kamren Curl (WAS) 1 game (1 start); 60 snaps vs. Dallas, 7 tackles (5 solo) 2 games (2 starts); 15 tackles (9 solo) DL John Ridgeway (WAS) 1 game (0 starts); 26 snaps vs. Philadelphia 1 game (0 starts) RB Jonathan Williams (WAS) 1 game (0 starts); 16 snaps vs. Philadelphia, 1 carry, 6 yards 3 games (0 starts); 1 carry, 6 yards