#ProHogs in the NFL – Week 2 Report
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Here is a look at how the 16 former Arkansas football players active on NFL rosters fared this past weekend in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season.
BEST OF WEEK 2
Dre Greenlaw, LB, San Francisco 49ers
Greenlaw totaled a team-high eight tackles, including six solo, while playing in 50 snaps in San Francisco’s 27-7 win over Seattle. On Sept. 19, the 49ers signed Greenlaw to a two-year contract extension through the 2024 season.
Treylon Burks, WR, Tennessee Titans
Burks hauled in four of six targets for 47 yards in the Titans’ loss to Buffalo Monday night. The rookie recorded his second consecutive multi-reception game after tallying 3 catches for 55 yards in Tennessee’s opener vs. the Jets. Against the Bills, Burks averaged 11.8 yards per catch and led Tennessee with six targets.
Dan Skipper, OL, Detroit Lions
Skipper made his first career NFL start in the Lions’ 36-27 win over the Commanders, stepping in at left guard, a position he never played in the NFL or in college. Skipper and Detroit’s offensive line controlled the line of scrimmage, which paved the way for 191 rushing yards.
Full #ProHogs Performances List
|Name (Team)
|Week 2 Stats
|2022 Season Stats
|QB/TE Feleipe Franks (ATL)
|DNP vs. Los Angeles Rams
|2 games (0 starts)
|DT Armon Watts (CHI)
|1 game (1 start); 26 snaps vs. Green Bay ; 1 Solo tackle
|2 games (2 starts); 3 tackles (2 solo)
|QB Brandon Allen (CIN)
|DNP vs. Dallas
|2 games (0 starts)
|OL Hjalte Froholdt (CLE)
|1 game (0 starts); 5 ST snaps vs. New York Jets
|1 games (0 starts)
|OL Frank Ragnow (DET)
|DNP vs. Washington due to injury
|1 game (1 start)
|OL Dan Skipper (DET)
|1 game (1 start); 67 snaps vs. Washington
|1 game (1 start)
|CB Montaric Brown (JAX)
|DNP vs. Indianapolis
|2 games (0 starts)
|LB Trey Flowers (MIA)
|1 game (0 starts); 8 snaps vs. Baltimore, 1 tackle
|1 game (0 starts); 1 tackle
|TE Hunter Henry (NE)
|1 game (1 start); 37 snaps vs. Pittsburgh
|2 games (2 starts); 2 receptions, 20 yards
|DL Deatrich Wise Jr. (NE)
|1 game (1 start); 59 snaps vs. Pittsburgh, 4 tackles (2 solo)
|2 games (2 starts); 7 tackles (4 solo), 1 FF
|LB Dre Greenlaw (SF)
|1 game (1 start); 50 snaps vs. Seattle, 8 tackles (6 solo)
|2 games (2 starts); 12 tackles (9 solo)
|WR Treylon Burks (TEN)
|1 game (1 start); 32 snaps vs. Buffalo, 4 receptions, 47 yards (11.8 ypc)
|2 games (1 start); 7 receptions, 102 yards
|WR Cody Hollister (TEN)
|1 game (0 starts); 33 snaps vs. Buffalo
|2 games (0 starts); 1 reception, 22 yards
|S Kamren Curl (WAS)
|DNP vs. Detroit
|2 games (0 starts)
|DL John Ridgeway (WAS)
|DNP, claimed off waivers by Washington
|1 game (0 starts)
|HB Jonathan Williams (WAS)
|1 game (0 starts); 17 ST snaps vs. Detroit
|2 games (0 starts)
#ProHogs on NFL Practice Squads or Injured Reserve
|Player
|Team
|DL McTelvin Agim
|Denver
|CB Jerry Jacobs
|Detroit
|OL Jason Peters
|Dallas
|DL Jonathan Marshall
|New York Jets
