ProHogs in the NFL – Week 2 Report

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Here is a look at how the 16 former Arkansas football players active on NFL rosters fared this past weekend in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season.

BEST OF WEEK 2

Dre Greenlaw, LB, San Francisco 49ers

Greenlaw totaled a team-high eight tackles, including six solo, while playing in 50 snaps in San Francisco’s 27-7 win over Seattle. On Sept. 19, the 49ers signed Greenlaw to a two-year contract extension through the 2024 season.

Treylon Burks, WR, Tennessee Titans

Burks hauled in four of six targets for 47 yards in the Titans’ loss to Buffalo Monday night. The rookie recorded his second consecutive multi-reception game after tallying 3 catches for 55 yards in Tennessee’s opener vs. the Jets. Against the Bills, Burks averaged 11.8 yards per catch and led Tennessee with six targets.

Dan Skipper, OL, Detroit Lions

Skipper made his first career NFL start in the Lions’ 36-27 win over the Commanders, stepping in at left guard, a position he never played in the NFL or in college. Skipper and Detroit’s offensive line controlled the line of scrimmage, which paved the way for 191 rushing yards.