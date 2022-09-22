#ProHogs in the NFL – Week 2 Report

Grace Tafolla
September 21, 2022

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Here is a look at how the 16 former Arkansas football players active on NFL rosters fared this past weekend in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season.

BEST OF WEEK 2

Dre Greenlaw, LB, San Francisco 49ers

Greenlaw totaled a team-high eight tackles, including six solo, while playing in 50 snaps in San Francisco’s 27-7 win over Seattle. On Sept. 19, the 49ers signed Greenlaw to a two-year contract extension through the 2024 season.

Treylon Burks, WR, Tennessee Titans

Burks hauled in four of six targets for 47 yards in the Titans’ loss to Buffalo Monday night. The rookie recorded his second consecutive multi-reception game after tallying 3 catches for 55 yards in Tennessee’s opener vs. the Jets. Against the Bills, Burks averaged 11.8 yards per catch and led Tennessee with six targets.

Dan Skipper, OL, Detroit Lions

Skipper made his first career NFL start in the Lions’ 36-27 win over the Commanders, stepping in at left guard, a position he never played in the NFL or in college. Skipper and Detroit’s offensive line controlled the line of scrimmage, which paved the way for 191 rushing yards.

Full #ProHogs Performances List

Name (Team) Week 2 Stats 2022 Season Stats
QB/TE Feleipe Franks (ATL) DNP vs. Los Angeles Rams 2 games (0 starts)
DT Armon Watts (CHI) 1 game (1 start); 26 snaps vs. Green Bay ; 1 Solo tackle 2 games (2 starts); 3 tackles (2 solo)
QB Brandon Allen (CIN) DNP vs. Dallas 2 games (0 starts)
OL Hjalte Froholdt (CLE) 1 game (0 starts); 5 ST snaps vs. New York Jets 1 games (0 starts)
OL Frank Ragnow (DET) DNP vs. Washington due to injury 1 game (1 start)
OL Dan Skipper (DET) 1 game (1 start); 67 snaps vs. Washington 1 game (1 start)
CB Montaric Brown (JAX) DNP vs. Indianapolis 2 games (0 starts)
LB Trey Flowers (MIA) 1 game (0 starts); 8 snaps vs. Baltimore, 1 tackle 1 game (0 starts); 1 tackle
TE Hunter Henry (NE) 1 game (1 start); 37 snaps vs. Pittsburgh 2 games (2 starts); 2 receptions, 20 yards
DL Deatrich Wise Jr. (NE) 1 game (1 start); 59 snaps vs. Pittsburgh, 4 tackles (2 solo) 2 games (2 starts); 7 tackles (4 solo), 1 FF
LB Dre Greenlaw (SF) 1 game (1 start); 50 snaps vs. Seattle, 8 tackles (6 solo) 2 games (2 starts); 12 tackles (9 solo)
WR Treylon Burks (TEN) 1 game (1 start); 32 snaps vs. Buffalo, 4 receptions, 47 yards (11.8 ypc) 2 games (1 start); 7 receptions, 102 yards
WR Cody Hollister (TEN) 1 game (0 starts); 33 snaps vs. Buffalo 2 games (0 starts); 1 reception, 22 yards
S Kamren Curl (WAS) DNP vs. Detroit 2 games (0 starts)
DL John Ridgeway (WAS) DNP, claimed off waivers by Washington 1 game (0 starts)
HB Jonathan Williams (WAS) 1 game (0 starts); 17 ST snaps vs. Detroit 2 games (0 starts)

#ProHogs on NFL Practice Squads or Injured Reserve

Player Team
DL McTelvin Agim Denver
CB Jerry Jacobs Detroit
OL Jason Peters Dallas
DL Jonathan Marshall New York Jets

