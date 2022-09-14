#ProHogs in the NFL – Week 1

September 13, 2022

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Here is a look at how the 15 former Arkansas football players active on NFL rosters fared this past weekend in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.

BEST OF WEEK 1

Treylon Burks, WR, Tennessee Titans

Rookie Treylon Burks made his debut for the Titans, snaring three receptions for 55 yards in the Titans’ 21-20 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday. His 55 receiving yards rank sixth among Titans/Oilers rookies and first-year players in a Week 1 game. Burks hauled in his first career reception for 20 yards to set up the Titans’ first touchdown of the season in the opening stanza. Burks set up the Titans’ second touchdown vs. the Giants on a 27-yard reception in the third quarter.

Deatrich Wise Jr., DL, New England Patriots

Wise Jr. got the start vs. Miami, totaling 50 snaps, 3 tackles, including two Solo stops, one sack and one forced fumble in the Patriots’ 20-7 loss to the Dolphins. In the first quarter, Wise Jr. recorded a sack and forced a fumble on third down to limit the Dolphins to a field goal.

Full #ProHogs Performances List

Name (Team) Week 1 Stats 2022 Season Stats
QB/TE Feleipe Franks (ATL) DNP vs. New Orleans
DT Armon Watts (CHI) 1 game (0 starts); 21 snaps vs. San Francisco, 1 ST snaps; 2 tackles
QB Brandon Allen (CIN) DNP vs. Pittsburgh
C Hjalte Froholdt (CLE) 1 game (0 starts); 6 ST snaps vs. Carolina
DT John Ridgeway (DAL) DNP vs. Tampa Bay
C Frank Ragnow (DET) 1 game (1 start); 69 snaps vs. Philadelphia
CB Montaric Brown (JAX) DNP vs. Washington
LB Trey Flowers (MIA) DNP vs. New England
TE Hunter Henry (NE) 1 game (1 start); 44 snaps vs. Miami, 2 receptions, 20 yards
DL Deatrich Wise Jr. (NE) 1 game (1 start); 50 snaps vs. Miami, 3 tackles (2 solo), 1.0 SKs, 1 FF
LB Dre Greenlaw (SF) 1 game (1 start); 58 snaps vs. Chicago, 4 solo tackles
WR Treylon Burks (TEN) 1 game (0 starts); 28 snaps vs. New York Giants, 3 receptions, 55 yards
WR Cody Hollister 1 game (0 starts); 20 snaps vs. New York Giants, 1 reception, 22 yards
S Kamren Curl DNP vs. Jacksonville
HB Jonathan Williams 1 game (0 starts); 13 snaps vs. Jacksonville

#ProHogs on NFL Practice Squads or Injured Reserve

Player Team
DL McTelvin Agim Denver Broncos
CB Jerry Jacobs Detroit Lions
OT Dan Skipper Detroit Lions
OT Jason Peters Dallas Cowboys
DL Jonathan Marshall New York Jets

