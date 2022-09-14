ProHogs in the NFL – Week 1

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Here is a look at how the 15 former Arkansas football players active on NFL rosters fared this past weekend in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.

BEST OF WEEK 1

Treylon Burks, WR, Tennessee Titans

Rookie Treylon Burks made his debut for the Titans, snaring three receptions for 55 yards in the Titans’ 21-20 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday. His 55 receiving yards rank sixth among Titans/Oilers rookies and first-year players in a Week 1 game. Burks hauled in his first career reception for 20 yards to set up the Titans’ first touchdown of the season in the opening stanza. Burks set up the Titans’ second touchdown vs. the Giants on a 27-yard reception in the third quarter.