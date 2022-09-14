#ProHogs in the NFL – Week 1
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Here is a look at how the 15 former Arkansas football players active on NFL rosters fared this past weekend in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.
BEST OF WEEK 1
Treylon Burks, WR, Tennessee Titans
Rookie Treylon Burks made his debut for the Titans, snaring three receptions for 55 yards in the Titans’ 21-20 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday. His 55 receiving yards rank sixth among Titans/Oilers rookies and first-year players in a Week 1 game. Burks hauled in his first career reception for 20 yards to set up the Titans’ first touchdown of the season in the opening stanza. Burks set up the Titans’ second touchdown vs. the Giants on a 27-yard reception in the third quarter.
Deatrich Wise Jr., DL, New England Patriots
Wise Jr. got the start vs. Miami, totaling 50 snaps, 3 tackles, including two Solo stops, one sack and one forced fumble in the Patriots’ 20-7 loss to the Dolphins. In the first quarter, Wise Jr. recorded a sack and forced a fumble on third down to limit the Dolphins to a field goal.
Full #ProHogs Performances List
|Name (Team)
|Week 1 Stats
|2022 Season Stats
|QB/TE Feleipe Franks (ATL)
|DNP vs. New Orleans
|DT Armon Watts (CHI)
|1 game (0 starts); 21 snaps vs. San Francisco, 1 ST snaps; 2 tackles
|QB Brandon Allen (CIN)
|DNP vs. Pittsburgh
|C Hjalte Froholdt (CLE)
|1 game (0 starts); 6 ST snaps vs. Carolina
|DT John Ridgeway (DAL)
|DNP vs. Tampa Bay
|C Frank Ragnow (DET)
|1 game (1 start); 69 snaps vs. Philadelphia
|CB Montaric Brown (JAX)
|DNP vs. Washington
|LB Trey Flowers (MIA)
|DNP vs. New England
|TE Hunter Henry (NE)
|1 game (1 start); 44 snaps vs. Miami, 2 receptions, 20 yards
|DL Deatrich Wise Jr. (NE)
|1 game (1 start); 50 snaps vs. Miami, 3 tackles (2 solo), 1.0 SKs, 1 FF
|LB Dre Greenlaw (SF)
|1 game (1 start); 58 snaps vs. Chicago, 4 solo tackles
|WR Treylon Burks (TEN)
|1 game (0 starts); 28 snaps vs. New York Giants, 3 receptions, 55 yards
|WR Cody Hollister
|1 game (0 starts); 20 snaps vs. New York Giants, 1 reception, 22 yards
|S Kamren Curl
|DNP vs. Jacksonville
|HB Jonathan Williams
|1 game (0 starts); 13 snaps vs. Jacksonville
#ProHogs on NFL Practice Squads or Injured Reserve
|Player
|Team
|DL McTelvin Agim
|Denver Broncos
|CB Jerry Jacobs
|Detroit Lions
|OT Dan Skipper
|Detroit Lions
|OT Jason Peters
|Dallas Cowboys
|DL Jonathan Marshall
|New York Jets
