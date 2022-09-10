Professor in English Literature job with UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY

Job Description

The United Arab Emirates University invites applications for a Faculty position. Qualified candidates at all levels will be considered at a rank commensurate with academic achievements. Candidates are expected to have a strong commitment to teaching Excellence and student advising at the undergraduate and graduate levels, a demonstrable research Capability that will enable the candidate to develop and sustain an internally and/or externally funded research program in his/her area of ​​expertise , publish his/her research findings in refereed journals, and actively engage in promoting the growth of the UAE University.

The application package should include a cover letter, a detailed resume, a brief description of current/future research activities, teaching philosophy, and courses taught. English is the language of instruction and communication.

Minimum Qualification

Applicants must have an earned doctorate in the applicable field. The ability to teach undergraduate and graduate courses is a must. Industrial and professional experience is a plus.

Preferred Qualification

Division College of Humanities &S. Sc.(CHSS)

Department Languages ​​and Literature (CHSS)

Job Close Date 27-01-2023

Job Category Academic – Faculty