Professor / Associate Professor / Assistant Professor in English Language and Literature Studies job with BNU-HKBU UNITED INTERNATIONAL COLLEGE

UIC now invites candidates for this position which is expected to be filled in February 2023:

Professor/Associate Professor/Assistant Professor in English Language and Literature Studies (Ref: FHSS220427)

Job Description

Candidates with expertise in one or more of the following areas are welcome to apply:

American and British Literature; Modern and Contemporary Scottish Literature; Creative Writing; Drama and Performance; Digital Humanities.

Job Requirement

Candidates should have a PhD degree in a related discipline. Successful candidates are expected to be committed to excellence in teaching at undergraduate or postgraduate levels. Preference will be given to candidates with demonstrable ability to undertake independent research leading to outcomes with a strong impact, such as publication in high quality, internationally recognized, indexed Journals and scholarly presses. Academic rank will be determined in accordance with the successful candidate’s experience and achievements.

Benefits

Salary will be commensurate with qualifications and relevant experience. Fringe benefits include housing allowance, leave and social insurance.

Appointment Terms

Appointment to this position will initially be made on a fixed-term contract of two years. Continuation of appointment beyond the initial term will be subject to mutual agreement.

Application Procedures

*Please complete the job application form and upload the requested documents online: https://hrapp.uic.edu.cn/recruit/job/vacancy/JobDetail/632.

*If you failed to submit your application online, please send your application by emailing to [email protected] Applications should include a curriculum vitae and a completed “Job Application Form” which can be downloaded from https://hro.uic.edu.cn/Job_Opportunities_/Application_Procedure.htm. Please indicate the position being applied for, including the field of expertise, level and reference number.

The College reserves the right not to fill this position, or to extend the search until suitable candidates are identified or to make an appointment by invitation.