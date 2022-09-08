Professional golf makes a monumental return to Cincinnati this weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) – Professional golf will be played in Greater Cincinnati this weekend for the first time in nearly 25 years.

The LPGA will hold a tournament the Queen City Championship at Kenwood Country Club with a purse of $1.75 million on the line. The pros tee off Thursday.

Two-time major Champion Stacy Lewis is in the field together with Jennifer Kupcho, who won the 2022 Chevron Championship in California, and Gaby Lopes, who won last week’s Dana Open outside Toledo. Nearly two dozen major Champions will compete in all.

Tournament Director Emily Norell says there will be a little bit of everything for attendees, including player appearances, games at the Pampers Family Center and football on a big screen TV.

The last time the LGPA came to the Tri-State was 1989 when the tour Championship was played at the Nicklaus Golf Center near Kings Island. It was played there every year for the preceding decade.

Kenwood Country Club’s LPGA bona fides are well founded. It hosted the US Women’s Open in 1963, making the Queen City Championship something of a homecoming.

The club underwent a 36-hole renovation that finished last year. More than 800 trees were removed from the property, all 18 greens were expanded to their original size and Bunkers throughout the course were restructured.

On Wednesday, the club hosted a pro-am tournament in the lead-up to the Queen City Championship. The Charity event helped several local college students.

The Kroger Queen City Championship is awarding $5,000 Scholarships to five female students representing the University of Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky University, Miami University, the University of Dayton and Wilberforce University.

Baseball Hall of Fame broadcaster Marty Brennaman sent them off the tee.

“The amount of money that both of these organizations give to charitable causes like the LPGA and the PGA are incredible,” Brennaman said. “And so, that’s the thing I think people should keep in mind. You come out here and you pay your money to walk the course or a place that’s stationary and watch the groups come through… You’re seeing great golf and you’re also paying towards a great, great cause.”

Bengals Legend and NFL Hall of Famer Anthony Munoz says the event is a big deal for the area.

“It’s huge to come back to Cincinnati and have the top players here,” Munoz said. “There has to be a lot of excitement. Not only here in Cincinnati, but Kenwood Country Club.”

The tour made an initial commitment of three years. LPGA Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam says she sees the event only getting bigger.

“I think it’s fantastic,” Sorenstam said. “Everybody knows Cincinnati is a good Sporting town—go Bengals!—but just in general, they love golf, they love Women’s sports, and to come back here, I think it’s a great place to be.”

Sorenstam called the Scholarships “life-changing” for those future student athletes.

“You know when you can make such a difference in somebody’s life, it’s a great feeling,” she said.

