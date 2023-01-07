Professional ABA basketball team will play at Barnstable on Sunday

After his football and basketball playing days were over due to a torn Achilles tendon at the age of 28, Adam Blake found a new passion in coaching. Blake has coached at the AAU, high school and collegiate levels.

One level was missing: the pros.

Last winter, that changed when Blake signed a contract to become founder, owner, general manager and head coach of the Massachusetts Wolves for the American Basketball Association (ABA).

“I was sitting on my couch last year in my apartment and saw some clips of the ABA on Instagram, and started looking into it (thinking), ‘I should start my own team. I think it’s that time,’” Blake said. “I (thought), ‘You know what? I’m going to do it. I’m not going to put it off for a year. I’m just going to get it started now.’”

