Prof Arun Kumar Jha Gets Global Literature Teacher Award

New Delhi, 8/09/2022

“The learned Constituent makers were in the role of teachers in nation-building while Defining independent India as “that is Bharat” in the very first Constitution words, thus linking the country to its traditional Vishwa-Guru status, values, ideals, and mores from the ‘Saptarshis’ to our own days of Vivekanand, Tagore and Gandhi’s world visions.”, asserted Supreme Court Advocate and former Delhi University Professor Arun Kumar Jha while receiving the Global Literature Teacher Award -22 in New Delhi today.

The prestigious award was given to Prof Jha for considerably advancing the cause of creative literature, at the internationally reputed British Lingua National Teachers Day celebration, by its founder and MD Dr Birbal Jha, who has recently been adjudged the world’s 5th best Self-help author .

Prof Jha who taught for forty-four years in the Department of English at Sri Aurobindo College Delhi University is also a renowned Jurist-poet having composed the world’s first Poetic Treatises on Constitution, law and governance in English and Hindi which won him the World Poetry Award-22 for innovation unique Poetic skills and expertise in English literature.

Prof Jha in his felicitation address at the large Gathering of students, teachers, journalists and other Distinguished guests exhorted the teaching community throughout the country to unitedly come forward across all personal priorities and Preferences and contribute their mite in nation-building on the model lines of world visionary teachers like the ancient Saptarshis to Vivekanand, Tagore and Gandhi.

“India is not merely a vast chunk of land for the countrymen but our Sacred ancient native land, motherland, fatherland inherited from the first ancient man that feeds and nurtures us with its crops, vegetables, fruits, natural bounties and the varying seasons”, added Prof Jha while praising the rich ancient literature’s active role in modern nation-making.

Recalling Vivekanand’s model teacher role while speaking on behalf of the oldest order of world monks in his 1893 Chicago address, Prof Jha referred extensively to his detailing of India’s contribution to richest literature, philosophy, yoga, mathematics, science and giving teachers like Buddha and Mahavir to the world.

Dr Birbal Jha in his concluding remarks while honoring a host of Distinguished teachers and journalists by the distribution of suitable Awards to each one present praised their invaluable role in the self-speaking excellent Achievements of British Lingua during the previous thirty years in nation-building.