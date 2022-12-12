Producer Boo Mitchell among Black artists set to be honored at Memphis ball – FOX13 News Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Celebration of four decades of service to Greater Memphis, The Memphis Black Arts Alliance (MBAA) is hosting the largest event in its history, The Memphis Black Arts Legacy Honors & Ball.

The ball will honor African American artists from Memphis who have made an outstanding impact in local, national, and/or global artistry, according to a release from MBAA.

The ball is set for Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Halloran Center for Performing Arts.

The evening of Excellence will open with The Arts-AF!RE Celebration Experience at 6 pm in the Grand Lobby, followed by the Honors and Awards Ceremony at 7 p.m

This event is a fundraiser to help MBAA continue to provide a place for artists to engage, learn and grow.

Tickets can be purchased here.

The Halloran Center is located at 225 S. Main St. in Downtown Memphis.

MBAA Ball (MBA)

The honorees include TV & Film Actress Elise Neal; Recording Artist and Winner of “The Four” Evvie McKinney; Pulitzer Prize Winner, Writer, & Producer Katori Hall; Grammy Award Winning Producer Boo Mitchell; and Young Entrepreneur and Designer of Mo’s Bows Moziah Bridges.

Additional honorees include Acclaimed Rapper Al Kapone; World-Renowned Musician Jimmy Kinard; Esteemed Drummer Charles Streeter; Celebrated Music Professor/Producer Dr. Ashely Davis; Recording Artist and American Idol Finalist Lil Rounds; Award Winning Producer and Music Director Kurt Clayton; USA Today’s Best-Selling Author Angela K. Austin; Visual Artist Moal Morzart; Applauded Dancer/Choreographer Eric Henderson; Hailed Make-Up Artist to the Stars Faizah Husniyah; Animator and Drama Series Creator Munirah Safiyah Jones; Film Wardrobe Designer/Stylist and Actress Rekeitha Morris; and Broadway Touring Actress Alexis Tidwell-Bailey.

There will also be a special tribute to Bennie Nelson West, Founder of the Memphis Black Arts Alliance, Inc. Nelson West’s career as an arts administrator has spanned more than 50 years.

She created MBAA in 1982 to serve as the city’s first black arts incubator and network.

MBAA began with 19 black arts organizations and over 100 black artists, providing space for them to learn and hone their crafts for performance and exhibition.

“We are excited to Honor our 40-year history and the Legacies of these extraordinary Memphians,” said MBAA Executive Director Lar’Juanette Williams. “We are proud to celebrate each of them because of their major achievements and global artistic influence. Our honorees are artists of color who have set a standard of Excellence throughout the world and the time has come for us to salute them for carrying the Legacy of greatness. We look forward to heralding their work, sharing their stories, and showing our appreciation for their artistic genius,” she added.

The ball will have live music, dancing, food, silent auctions, and entertainment from the entrance to the stage and contains a historic tour through MBAA’s legendary Arts-AF!RE, to today’s Creative Renaissance, and into an Afrofuturistic Artscape. It’s all done in the spirit of Sankofa, the Mystic bird found in the MBAA logo that reminds us to draw from the past while nurturing the future.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD Trending stories:

©2022 Imagicom Memphis, Inc.