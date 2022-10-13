Proctor’s goal leads Bellefonte over Penns Valley | Center County Gazette

Junior Sara Proctor scored in the second half for the lone goal in Bellefonte’s 1-0 home win over Penns Valley Oct. 5. Angelina Kasak Assisted on Proctor’s goal. Bellefonte goalkeeper Keira Whitman made 11 saves in the shutout. The Lady Red Raiders (5-9) were scheduled to play at Hollidaysburg on Tuesday and host Clearfield on Thursday. The Lady Rams (8-5) were to play at Bald Eagle Area on Tuesday and at Philipsburg-Osceola on Wednesday.

BEA STREAK STOPPED

Clearfield’s Elle Smith scored three goals, with her second coming on a penalty kick, to lead the Lady Bison to a 3-0 win over Bald Eagle Area on Saturday. BEA goalkeeper Angie Grieb, who had three straight shutouts the week before and five in a row, made 17 saves. Clearfield goalkeeper Caleigh Walker had three saves. “We played well in the first half and got two really great opportunities that we didn’t cash in on,” BEA Coach Jared Moore said. “With a team as good as Clearfield, you have to make good use of your chances. The defense was good today. Angie was amazing. She made so many great saves today.” The Lady Eagles (9-4) were scheduled to host Penns Valley on Tuesday before traveling to Hollidaysburg on Thursday.

RAMS POUND TYRONE

The Penns Valley boys team got two goals from Cayden Merrill in a 6-0 romp at Tyrone last Tuesday. Merrill scored the Rams’ first goal at 25:21, and scored another at the 54:16 mark. Ethan Narber scored unassisted at 51:30 and Assisted on two others, including Merrill’s second goal. George Marshall, Max King and Aidan Korman also scored for the Rams. Winning goalkeeper Gavin Robb made four saves. It’s Oct. 5, Penns Valley and Bellefonte battled to a 3-3 tie in two overtimes. No details were available on that game. The Rams (5-3-3) were scheduled to host Bald Eagle Area on Monday before hosting Philipsburg-Osceola on Wednesday. The Red Raiders (9-1-1), who also beat Huntingdon, 4-0, on Tuesday, were to host Hollidaysburg on Monday before traveling to Clearfield on Wednesday.

LADY MOUNTIES LOSE

Tyrone’s Chloe LaRosa scored three goals and assisted on another in a 5-0 win over the Philipsburg-Osceola girls team on Oct. 5 at Tyrone. Tyrone also got goals from Avalyn Moore and Lainey Quick. PO goalkeeper Kinley Bender faced 21 shots and made 12 saves. Tyrone goalkeeper Rayann Walls made eight saves. “We’re struggling to find a formula that works in order to score goals,” PO Coach Joe Matson said. “We squandered several first-half opportunities. We played a good first half, but fatigue and injuries factored into the second.” PO (5-9) was to travel to Huntingdon on Tuesday before hosting Penns Valley on Wednesday.

EAGLES EDGE BISON

Andrew Ream scored at 5:00 of the first half, which turned out to be the Lone goal in the Bald Eagle Area boys team’s 1-0 at Clearfield on Thursday. BEA goalkeeper Clayton Reigh earned the shutout. The Eagles (6-7-1), who also beat PO, 3-2, on Tuesday, were to visit Penns Valley on Monday before hosting Hollidaysburg on Wednesday.