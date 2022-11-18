Procedures for the Election of the CTU Executive Board Retiree Functional Vice President

  1. Retiree members are sent a notice of the Nomination meeting by mail at least fifteen (15) calendar days prior to the Nomination meeting, which will be held on Thursday, December 8, 2022.
  2. Only members of the Retiree Functional Group may nominate, second a nomination, and vote. Only members in this functional group may be nominated. Potential candidates unable to attend this event may have other members in attendance nominate and second their nominations.
  3. Wednesday, December 7, 2022: Must be a CTU Retiree Group Member to participate in the Nomination process and vote in the Retiree Functional Vice President election. Dues must be received no later than 5:00 pm
  4. Thursday, December 8, 2022: Nominations will be taken from the floor at the Nomination meeting at the Chicago Teachers Union, 1901 W. Carroll Avenue, Chicago, IL 60612, beginning at 1:30 pm The Nomination meeting will occur after the retiree luncheon .
  5. Friday, December 16, 2022: Deadline for a candidate to withdraw their name from the ballot. Requests must be sent to Norma Albor at [email protected] by 5:00 pm
  6. Monday, December 19, 2022: Candidate statements and campaign literature are due. Candidates may submit their statements of 250 words or less via mail to the CTU, 1901 W. Carroll Avenue, Chicago, IL 60612, Attention: Norma Albor or via email, [email protected] Materials must be received no later than 5:00 pm
  7. Tuesday, January 10, 2023: Statements will be mailed. The Financial Secretary’s office will prepare a leaflet with candidate statements to be mailed to all eligible Voters at no cost to the candidates.
  8. Tuesday, January 10, 2023: Campaign literature, if submitted, will be mailed. The Financial Secretary’s office will prepare the candidates’ campaign literature to be mailed to all eligible Voters at cost to the candidates.
  9. Tuesday, January 17, 2023: Ballots will be mailed to members’ home addresses. It is the member’s responsibility to ensure that CTU has their correct and current address. Send updated information to [email protected]
  10. Tuesday, February 14, 2023: Completed ballots are due by 5:00 pm at CTU. Once ballots are counted and verified, results will be released to the membership.
  11. In the event that no candidate receives a majority of valid votes cast, a runoff election of the two top vote recipients shall be conducted on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button