Procedures for the Election of the CTU Executive Board Retiree Functional Vice President
- Retiree members are sent a notice of the Nomination meeting by mail at least fifteen (15) calendar days prior to the Nomination meeting, which will be held on Thursday, December 8, 2022.
- Only members of the Retiree Functional Group may nominate, second a nomination, and vote. Only members in this functional group may be nominated. Potential candidates unable to attend this event may have other members in attendance nominate and second their nominations.
- Wednesday, December 7, 2022: Must be a CTU Retiree Group Member to participate in the Nomination process and vote in the Retiree Functional Vice President election. Dues must be received no later than 5:00 pm
- Thursday, December 8, 2022: Nominations will be taken from the floor at the Nomination meeting at the Chicago Teachers Union, 1901 W. Carroll Avenue, Chicago, IL 60612, beginning at 1:30 pm The Nomination meeting will occur after the retiree luncheon .
- Friday, December 16, 2022: Deadline for a candidate to withdraw their name from the ballot. Requests must be sent to Norma Albor at [email protected] by 5:00 pm
- Monday, December 19, 2022: Candidate statements and campaign literature are due. Candidates may submit their statements of 250 words or less via mail to the CTU, 1901 W. Carroll Avenue, Chicago, IL 60612, Attention: Norma Albor or via email, [email protected] Materials must be received no later than 5:00 pm
- Tuesday, January 10, 2023: Statements will be mailed. The Financial Secretary’s office will prepare a leaflet with candidate statements to be mailed to all eligible Voters at no cost to the candidates.
- Tuesday, January 10, 2023: Campaign literature, if submitted, will be mailed. The Financial Secretary’s office will prepare the candidates’ campaign literature to be mailed to all eligible Voters at cost to the candidates.
- Tuesday, January 17, 2023: Ballots will be mailed to members’ home addresses. It is the member’s responsibility to ensure that CTU has their correct and current address. Send updated information to [email protected]
- Tuesday, February 14, 2023: Completed ballots are due by 5:00 pm at CTU. Once ballots are counted and verified, results will be released to the membership.
- In the event that no candidate receives a majority of valid votes cast, a runoff election of the two top vote recipients shall be conducted on Thursday, March 9, 2023.